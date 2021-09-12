

FSIBL provides food supports to C-19 distressed people

Shekh Abu Naser, Advisor of GMTSP and Khurshed Alam, Principal Officer of Khulshi Branch, Md. Jamal Uddin, Senior Officer of Zonal Office, Chattogram North Zone, Md. Iqbal Hossain, Senior Officer of Sadarghat Branch, Md. Ariful Islam, Senior Officer (Cash) of Pahartoli Branch of the Bank along with other officials were present in the programme.









First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) has provided food assistance to the people distressed by corona virus.The programme was organised by Gausia Moinia Taiyebia Sunnia Pathagar (GMTSP), Chanhara, Patiya, Chattogram, says a press release.Shekh Abu Naser, Advisor of GMTSP and Khurshed Alam, Principal Officer of Khulshi Branch, Md. Jamal Uddin, Senior Officer of Zonal Office, Chattogram North Zone, Md. Iqbal Hossain, Senior Officer of Sadarghat Branch, Md. Ariful Islam, Senior Officer (Cash) of Pahartoli Branch of the Bank along with other officials were present in the programme.