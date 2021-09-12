Video
NRBC Bank launches partnership banking services at 22 locations

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Desk

NRBC Bank Ltd launched its microfinance-based Partnership Banking services with SKS Foundation to provide banking services to the marginalized people of 22 locations of the Northern Region of the country, says a press releases.
S M Parvez Tamal Chairman of the Bank inaugurated those 22 sub-branches as Chief Guest through video conference from Head Office recently.
Golam Awlia, Managing Director and CEO of NRBC Bank,  Rasel Ahmed Liton, Executive Director of SKS Foundation, Harunur Rashid, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Kazi Md Safaet Kabir Kanon, Head of FI and BD Division, Major (Retd.) Parvez Hossain, Head of Support Service and Branches Division joined the ceremony through video conference.
22 Sub-branches are  Amin Morh (Kurigram),  Bhatgram, komorpur,  Chakgobinda (Gaibandha), Laherepara, Dupchanchia, Adamdighi, Subgram, Baghbari,  Pallimangal, Santahar ( Bogra), Bonpara (Natore),  Birampur                  ( Dinajpur),  Kashinathpur, Bongram, Ataikula, College Road, Ishurdi (Pabna), Kharkhari (Rajshahi),  Chatrahat, Mahiganj, Hasanpur (Rangpur), Hatikumrul ( Sirajganj).
S M Parvez Tamal said, NRBC Bank has started Partnership Banking in order       to provide services to the people devoid of banking facilities. This initiative shall be instrumental in creating new employments and promoting entrepreneurs.     
High officials of the bank and local elites, distinguished clients, businessmen were present on the occasion. During the ceremony, a munajat was held seeking divine blessings of the Almighty for the welfare, progress and prosperity of the bank.


