IPv6+ to promote digital development for individuals

Under the theme 'Consolidate Elastic Target Network, Unlocking New Digital Value,' the Asia Pacific Target Network Conference concluded online recently. Around 500 professionals from government agencies, standards organizations, enterprises, carriers, and industry mainstream vendors attended this conference organized by Huawei.

At this conference, Huawei worked with leading regional operators such as PLDT, Telkom Indonesia, Globe, and CMI, etc., to discuss the latest trends, standards progress, and innovation capabilities of Internet Protocol Version 6+ (IPv6+), says a press release.

Hank Chen, President of Router Product Line at Huawei, delivered the keynote speech on 'Build Intelligent Cloud-Network Based on IPv6+ for Digital Transformation'. In his keynote speech, Chen addressed that the intelligent cloud network built based on "IPv6+" capabilities will promote the digital development of individuals, enterprises, and households and enable carriers to succeed in business.

With the rapid development of the digital economy, carriers' ICT infrastructure has become the foundation for digitalization. In the Asia Pacific region, more and more enterprises are accelerating their digitalization process, with the growth rate of their cloud spend exceeding 34%. The migration of individual users to the new generation of mobile networks has been accelerated. The average DoU has increased by over 70% in the past year. Both home broadband services and private lines are developed to be interactive. The traffic of high-value services such as HD video and remote office services are increased by 10 times.

Carrier networks face many challenges, both for enterprise and consumer users. Traditional networks face challenges such as ultra-broadband evolution, refined operation, and reactive O&M to meet the requirements of massive user bearing. Production networks will also face problems such as slow cloud network splitting and provisioning, challenge service SLA assurance, and e-commerce O&M. To overcome these challenges, a new-generation cloud network with more converged transport, deterministic experience, and intelligent O&M features must be built. Huawei's all-scenario integrated bearer solution and NetEngine series routers enable carriers to develop enterprise, individual, and home services.

Enterprise service: Help carriers in enabling digital transformation of thousands of industries through intelligent cloud network capabilities. These capabilities include one-hop cloud access, one-network wide connection, one-click fast scheduling, and one-fiber multipurpose transport.

Individual service: Build an ultra-broadband, simplified, and intelligent mobile network. Automatic deployment shortens the time for a single base station to go online from 30 minutes to 3 minutes. In intelligent O&M, the accuracy of fault root caused analysis reaches 90%.

Home service: Intelligent home broadband gateway enables experience-based operation, helps carriers locates poor quality service point and improve KQI perception.

The NetEngine series intelligent routers provide a full-service platform. The aggregation, metro, and backbone networks provide 400GE ultra-broadband capability with the optimal power consumption per bit, implementing low-carbon IP networks.











