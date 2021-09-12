

LankaBangla Foundation plants trees in Jashore

With the theme 'Let's plant trees to build Bangabandhu's dream country,' Khwaja Shahriar, Managing Director of LankaBangla Finance Limited and Major Mohammad Moslem Uddin Sikder, General Manager, Techcity Bangladesh Limited, inaugurated the 'Tree Plantation Program 2021' by planting saplings with other high officials from LankaBangla Finance Limited, Bangladesh High-Tech Park Authority and Techcity Bangladesh Limited in attendance.

As part of this program, about 2,000 saplings of fruit-bearing and wood trees will be planted at Sheikh Hasina Software Technology Park, Jashore, says a press release.

With an aim to increase the country's forest resources and maintain the ecological balance, along with encouraging everyone to plant trees voluntarily to make the golden jubilee of independence and the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation more meaningful, LankaBangla Foundation organized this tree plantation program.

It is mentionable that taking land erosion problem, fruit production, long-term environment, and conservation of biodiversity into account, LankaBangla Foundation has been carrying out various tree plantation programs over the years around the country as part of its CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) activities.







