

Credence to build multi-storeyed buildings for United

Hasan Mahmud Raja of United Group and Zillul Karim of Credence Housing Limited inked the agreement, says a press release.

United Group, has come a long way to becoming one of the most recognized business houses of the nation.

And Credence Housing Limited, a Real Estate Company that aptitudes to redefine the conventional ways of living.

Credence Housing Limited perceives the superior standard and consistency of service in the real estate industry of Bangladesh through innovative positive changes, trustworthy fulfilment of commitments and assurance of quality in all aspects.

The connection of these two organisation will craft a lot more opportunity to experience an inspired lifestyle standard for all the patrons in near future.







