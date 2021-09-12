Singer BD joins Mount Ararat expedition on climate awareness



Flanked by team members Mahfuzur Rahman of Singer Bangladesh holding a placard with Flag of Bangladesh at the peak of Mount Ararat - the 5,137 meters high mountain in Turkey, refcently.

The expedition was an initiative by Singer Bangladesh's parent organization Koc Holding and Arcelik Turkey.

The team of 16, comprising of Koc Holding and Arcelik executives, including Mr. Fatih Kemal Ebilio?lu, President of the Consumer Durables Group at Ko Holding; Mr. Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO at Arelik; Mr. Polat ?en, Chief Financial Officer at Arelik and participants from various regions of Arelik company.

From Singer Bangladesh Assistant Manager - Accounts, Mahfuzur Rahman participated in the expedition to reinforce Singer's commitment to offering more environmentally friendly products as a part of the company's sustainability vision.

On this occasion, the President of the Consumer Durables Group at Ko Holding Fatih Kemal Ebilio?lu said: ''At Arelik, we conduct our activities and investments guided by the goal to ensure a better future for society, the world, and younger generations. Each day, we expand our efforts in combating climate change as part of our sustainability vision'.







