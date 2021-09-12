Toyota cuts output further on virus issues, chip woes

TOKYO, Sept 11: Toyota, the world's top-selling automaker, said on Friday it would further slash production in Japan and abroad because of ongoing virus disruptions and a chronic global chip shortage.

The Japanese car giant will cut output by 70,000 units in September and 330,000 in October, it said, adding that the move would reduce projected annual production for the fiscal year ending March 2022 to nine million vehicles.

It comes after the automaker had already last month announced a 40 percent cut to September production, equivalent to 360,000 units.

"Key reasons for the production adjustment include a decline in operations at several local suppliers due to the prolonged spread of Covid-19 in Southeast Asia and the impact of tighter semiconductor supplies," the firm said in a statement. -AFP









