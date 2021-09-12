Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 6:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dollar gains with yields as Fed policy in focus

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

NEW YORK, Sept 11: The dollar rose on Friday in line with higher U.S. Treasury yields as investors focused on when the Federal Reserve is likely to begin reducing its asset purchases.
The greenback has risen from a one-month low reached last Friday after jobs data for August showed that jobs growth slowed, while wage inflation rose more than expected.
It has not yet been able to establish a strong trend, however, as investors wait on new clues on when the Fed is likely to begin paring its bond purchases and, eventually, raise rates.
"That to me is the most important thing, is when does the Fed hike rates, and unfortunately we may not know that for a little while," said Erik Nelson, a macro strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Friday that she would still like the central bank to begin tapering asset purchases this year, joining the chorus of policymakers making it clear that their plans to begin scaling back support were not derailed by weaker jobs growth in August.
Fed officials are grappling with rising price pressures while jobs growth remains below their targets.
Data on Friday showed that U.S. producer prices increased solidly in August, indicating that high inflation is likely to persist for a while, with supply chains remaining tight as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.
The Wall Street Journal on Friday wrote that Fed officials will seek to make an agreement at the Fed's September meeting to begin paring bond purchases in November.
The dollar index gained 0.05% to 92.57. It is up from a one-month low of 91.94 on Friday.
The U.S. currency had dipped earlier on Friday on improving risk sentiment on news that U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke for the first time in seven months.
In a statement, the White House said Biden and Xi had "a broad, strategic discussion," including areas where interests and values converge and diverge. The conversation focused on economic issues, climate change and COIVD-19, a senior U.S. official told reporters.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canada’s employment closer to pre-pandemic levels
Faded internet pioneer Yahoo gets new boss
Brazilian airline ordered to pay for women cabin crew’s cosmetic costs
PIA to restart commercial flights to Kabul from tomorrow
IBBL launches VISA-branded prepaid cards
MetLife to receive premiums thru ONE Bank agent centres
NCC Bank, National Exchange Company celebrates their partnership
FSIBL provides food supports to C-19 distressed people


Latest News
Canada PM Trudeau struggles, two weeks before election
Khaleda's jail sentence suspension extended for 6 months
Bangladesh becomes friendless in the world: GM Quader
Dengue: 301 more hospitalized in 24 hours
PM to open five power plants on Sunday
Liton Mia involves in trafficking of six wives to Iraq
bKash launches integrated transaction service with Community Bank
Schools will be closed again if Covid infection rises
Next general election must be under neutral govt: Fakhrul
Bangladesh reports 48 more COVID deaths
Most Read News
Afghanistan and international politics
Waiting for a new dawn
Few words on suicide
Bangladesh: Centre of regional connectivity
75 committees of BNP in Dhaka Metropolitan South cancelled
CU Anthropology dept schedules yearly exams
Pharmacist having bachelor’s degree with diploma
Country sees lowest C-19 deaths in 3 months
Baltimore Mayor removes Zia’s name from a road
Taliban may swear in new govt today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft