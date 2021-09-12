Video
Sunday, 12 September, 2021
UAE lifts ban on vaccinated residents from BD, some other countries

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The United Arab Emirates said on Friday residents who had been fully vaccinated with a shot approved by the World Health Organisation could return as of Sept 12 from a list of previously suspended countries.
Dubai, one of the UAE's seven emirates, is due to open the Expo 2020 world fair on Oct 1 after a year-long delay due to the pandemic. The regional business and tourism hub is relying on the fair to give its economy a boost. Organisers had previously said they expect remaining UAE flight restrictions imposed to curb coronavirus infections to be lifted in time for Expo 2020.
Countries from which residents can fly into the UAE from Sept 12 are: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan.    - Reuters


