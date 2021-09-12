

KSRM gives 8 oxygen support devices to Ctg General Hospital

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 11: KSRM has handed over eight bipap machines (oxygen support devices) for the treatment of corona sufferers.The bipap machines were handed over to Chittagong Civil Surgeon Dr. Sheikh Fazle Rabbi by KSRM Chief Executive Officer Meherul Karim at Chittagong General Hospital, on Wednesday (September 8).Senior Consultant Dr. Abdur Rob was present at the handover ceremony in the conference room of Chittagong General Hospital. KSRM Media Advisor Mizanul Islam, Medical Officer. Mezbah Uddin Ahmed, Senior Manager Abu Sufian, Senior Officer Mizan Ul Haq were present on the occasion.At the handover ceremony, Meherul Karim said that KSRM is providing these bipap machines to ensure emergency medical care for patients affected by the epidemic as part of its ongoing activities. This is our initiative out of our responsibility towards the country and the people of the country. Such activities will continue in the future. KSRM has always been, is and will be in the future.Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, Civil Surgeon in Chittagong, said the industrial group KSRM has come forward repeatedly in times of crisis. Their commitment to the country and the people of the country is memorable.According to doctors, the bipap is a machine that supports the patient using natural oxygen. This machine can supply oxygen to the patient at a pressure of 15 to 20 liters per minute. Therefore, in addition to reducing the pressure on the oxygen in the plant, more patients can be served. By using only electricity, it is possible to supply 15-20 liters of oxygen per minute from nature to a patient in a bipap machine.