Lack of strong reaction to violence against women bodes ill

Say civil society members

Published : Saturday, 11 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Banani Mallick

Representatives of civil society have expressed their concerns over no strong reaction of people to violence against women.
Twenty six years ago the way people reacted to the rape and murder of Yasmin people are now not reacting the same way now.
If people remain passive for quite a long time this way it will encourage people to commit more crime.
"Now violence including rape, gang rape and other repression against women is gradually getting a normal issue like any other daily incidents of human life.  They reasoned that people are losing their sensibility after they have seen such frequent incidents," said eminent Psychiatrist Dr. Mekhala Sarker.
If similar incidents occur again and again, people tend to adapt with them. Giving as example she said after one single death from corona people showed strong reaction.
But later as the number grew bigger people are now not reacting the same way, she said.
Meleka Banu, General Secretary of Bangladesh Mohila Parishad said if such situation continues to prevail like this then those who have a tendency to commit crimes like rape, they would start thinking that nothing will happen if they commit crimes.
"Rape and other violence against women seem to be normal issue to people now," she said.
"Preventing crimes against women will not come down only by tightening noose of the law, a massive awareness of women's right, equal rights of women and men, mutual respect should be included in the school curriculum system," she said.
Professor Sadeka Halim, first female Dean of the faculty of Social Sciences of the University of Dhaka, said "The pandemic instilled fear and tension in the mind of the people. People mostly are busy with the issue of their own survival."
This is not a normal act and such act will definitely bring some bad impact on the minds of both and individual and collective life, she noted.
A house wife was raped when she was waiting for a train at Salap Railway Station in Sirajganj's Ullapara upazala on August 22.
The husband went to pay the rent of the van and his wife was sitting in front of a tea shop on the station premises, just then she was picked up and raped beside a mango garden.
Later he rescued his wife with the help of the local people.
Other incidents include the rape of a Dhaka University student last year, the rape of young woman visiting MC College in Sylhet by BCL workers or the release of a video of a woman being tortured after she was stripped in Noakhali.
The shocking aspect of such incidents is that people protested after they were published in media but it was not so strong.
However, according to the Ain O Salesh Kendro (A right based wing), suggests that in the first seven months of the current year, 617 women were raped, 419 were tortured, 148 were tortured for dowry, 63 were sexually harassed, 12 were tortured with acid and nine were tortured through fatwas.












