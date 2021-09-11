248 more people diagnosed with dengue in 24 hrs

At least 248 more people were hospitalized with the mosquito-borne disease although, no death was reported from dengue in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am on Friday, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the new patients, 214 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 34 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.

Some 1,221 patients diagnosed with dengue fever had been receiving treatment in the country as of Friday morning, according to DGHS.

Of them, 1,041 patients were receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 180 were listed outside Dhaka.

This year's total death toll from dengue has remained static at 54.

Among the dead, 50 were in Dhaka city alone, two in Chattogram division, one in Khulna and one in Rajshahi.

Some 13,255 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with

dengue since January.

So far, 11,980 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, said the DGHS. The number of dengue patients hospitalized in a single day was the highest with 343 patients on September 7. In the month of August the country recorded the highest number of 7,698 dengue cases of the current year.

In July, 2,286 people were diagnosed with dengue and 12 died while in June 272 cases were recorded with no deaths.

Health authorities have been recording over 200 dengue cases per day since August 1.















