Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 2:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

248 more people diagnosed with dengue in 24 hrs

Published : Saturday, 11 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

At least 248 more people were hospitalized with the mosquito-borne disease although, no death was reported from dengue in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am on Friday, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Among the new patients, 214 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 34 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.
Some 1,221 patients diagnosed with dengue fever had been receiving treatment in the country as of Friday morning, according to DGHS.
Of them, 1,041 patients were receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 180 were listed outside Dhaka.
This year's total death toll from dengue has remained static at 54.
Among the dead, 50 were in Dhaka city alone, two in Chattogram division, one in Khulna and one in Rajshahi.
Some 13,255 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with
dengue since January.
So far, 11,980 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, said the DGHS. The number of dengue patients hospitalized in a single day was the highest with 343 patients on September 7. In the month of August the country recorded the highest number of 7,698 dengue cases of the current year.
In July, 2,286 people were diagnosed with dengue and 12 died while in June 272 cases were recorded with no deaths.
Health authorities have been recording over 200 dengue cases per day since August 1.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taliban govt needs funds to avoid collapse: UN
Lack of strong reaction to violence against women bodes ill
248 more people diagnosed with dengue in 24 hrs
Schools will be closed again if Covid cases soar: Zahid Malek  
Guardians resent arrogance of English medium schools
Aminbazar bailey bridge collapses into river
Ehsan Group Chair, associate arrested for embezzling Tk 17,000 crore
Country sees lowest C-19 deaths in 3 months


Latest News
Tunisian president plans to change political system
US envoy Khalilzad became face of diplomatic debacle
England v India fifth Test cancelled after India unable to field team
Priyanka BJP candidate against Mamata in Sept 30 bypolls
College student killed as covered van hits van
AL leader arrested in Manikganj on charge of rape
Youth found dead in Kharkharia river
Sri Lanka central bank chief quits as forex crisis worsens
US Congress begins drafting historic $3.5 trillion spending package
Women should give birth, they can't be ministers: Taliban
Most Read News
Nur to float political party by this month
Suicides are Preventable
The never-ending killings on the frontier
Repatriation of Rohingyas
JnU, BCSIR sign agreement
Govt accepts raising of sugar price to Tk 74-75 per kg
EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink pays a farewell
BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy
WHO urges rich countries to halt booster until 2022
Get ready for 12th JS polls, PM to party members
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft