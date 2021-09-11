Schools will be closed again if Covid cases soar: Zahid Malek  

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Malek has said that 5 million coronaviurs vaccine will arrive every week, till next November.

He said this after inspecting the Bangladesh Dental Surgeon (BDS) examination center at

Titumir College in Mohakhali on Friday.

Regarding the mass vaccination programme the Zahid Malid said, "It was an ongoing process. From now on we get a schedule of getting vaccinated every week. Five million vaccines will come every week till next November. We will get 2 crore vaccines from China this month. Immunization activities will be intensified along with vaccination," he added.

Health Minister said, "The World Health Organization has not provided any guidelines regarding vaccination for 12 to 18 years old people of the country. However, some countries have vaccinated 12 to 19 years old people on a trial basis. We are monitoring their results."

The school-college will be closed if the corona infection increases, the health minister said, adding that, "Classes will be conducted in schools and colleges in compliance with hygiene rules. If the coronavirus infection increases, we will close the school-college again. Everything depends on the corona infection.







