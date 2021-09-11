Guardians resent arrogance of English medium schools



Bangladesh English Medium School Parents Forum organizes a press conference at the National Press Club in the capital on Friday. photo: observer

The allegations were made at a press conference organized by the newly formed Bangladesh English Medium School Parents Forum at the Tafazzal Hossain Manik Mia Hall of the National Press Club on Friday.

At the press conference, forum member Riaz Anwar said, "Even if you go to school, you cannot talk to the principal or the management. We do not know what they want. What will

our children learn from this?"

"We want to ensure that our children are vaccinated," said Manzoor Saqlain, the forum's joint convener. We welcome the opening of the school. Our fear is that if the school is opened without vaccination, the situation will be a mess. Five million children in the United States have been affected by corona since the school reopened."

The convener of the committee, Barrister Afroza Akhter, said, "Many of us do not know that in 2017, the rules for registration of private schools were enacted with foreign curriculum." We have repeatedly urged that this should not be confined merely as a law rather it should be implemented.

At the press conference, she made three demands and said that although the schools were closed from March last year, the schools started online education activities in phases. This gradually reduced their school maintenance costs. On the other hand, parents have to pay extra money to ensure laptop-computer, data or WiFi, electricity for each student. But the school authorities are not giving any concession in tuition fees including other charges, but they are behaving commercially by not giving students' access to online classes due to arrears, not giving them the opportunity to participate in exams and postponing the publication of exam results. This is mentally distressing the students.

"I think schools having own campuses need to reduce tuition fees by at least 50 percent, and schools that run on rented campuses need to reduce tuition fees by at least 30 percent. No student should be deprived of the right to education," said Barrister Afroza.





