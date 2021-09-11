Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 2:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Guardians resent arrogance of English medium schools

Published : Saturday, 11 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh English Medium School Parents Forum organizes a press conference at the National Press Club in the capital on Friday. photo: observer

Bangladesh English Medium School Parents Forum organizes a press conference at the National Press Club in the capital on Friday. photo: observer

Parents have brought allegations of arbitrariness against the principals of English medium schools in the capital. According to guardians, they can never go to school and talk to the children about any problem.
The allegations were made at a press conference organized by the newly formed Bangladesh English Medium School Parents Forum at the Tafazzal Hossain Manik Mia Hall of the National Press Club on Friday.
At the press conference, forum member Riaz Anwar said, "Even if you go to school, you cannot talk to the principal or the management. We do not know what they want. What will
our children learn from this?"
"We want to ensure that our children are vaccinated," said Manzoor  Saqlain, the forum's joint convener.  We welcome the opening of the school. Our fear is that if the school is opened without vaccination, the situation will be a mess. Five million children in the United States have been affected by corona since the school reopened."
The convener of the committee, Barrister Afroza Akhter, said, "Many of us do not know that in 2017, the rules for registration of private schools were enacted with foreign curriculum."  We have repeatedly urged that this should not be confined merely as a law rather it should be implemented.  
At the press conference, she made three demands and said that although the schools were closed from March last year, the schools started online education activities in phases. This gradually reduced their school maintenance costs. On the other hand, parents have to pay extra money to ensure laptop-computer, data or WiFi, electricity for each student.  But the school authorities are not giving any concession in tuition fees including other charges, but they are behaving commercially by not giving students' access to online classes due to arrears, not giving them the opportunity to participate in exams and postponing the publication of exam results. This is mentally distressing the students.
"I think schools having own campuses need to reduce tuition fees by at least 50 percent, and schools that run on rented campuses need to reduce tuition fees by at least 30 percent.  No student should be deprived of the right to education," said Barrister Afroza.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taliban govt needs funds to avoid collapse: UN
Lack of strong reaction to violence against women bodes ill
248 more people diagnosed with dengue in 24 hrs
Schools will be closed again if Covid cases soar: Zahid Malek  
Guardians resent arrogance of English medium schools
Aminbazar bailey bridge collapses into river
Ehsan Group Chair, associate arrested for embezzling Tk 17,000 crore
Country sees lowest C-19 deaths in 3 months


Latest News
Tunisian president plans to change political system
US envoy Khalilzad became face of diplomatic debacle
England v India fifth Test cancelled after India unable to field team
Priyanka BJP candidate against Mamata in Sept 30 bypolls
College student killed as covered van hits van
AL leader arrested in Manikganj on charge of rape
Youth found dead in Kharkharia river
Sri Lanka central bank chief quits as forex crisis worsens
US Congress begins drafting historic $3.5 trillion spending package
Women should give birth, they can't be ministers: Taliban
Most Read News
Nur to float political party by this month
Suicides are Preventable
The never-ending killings on the frontier
Repatriation of Rohingyas
JnU, BCSIR sign agreement
Govt accepts raising of sugar price to Tk 74-75 per kg
EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink pays a farewell
BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy
WHO urges rich countries to halt booster until 2022
Get ready for 12th JS polls, PM to party members
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft