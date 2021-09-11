Video
Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 2:50 AM
Aminbazar bailey bridge collapses into river

Published : Saturday, 11 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

Lying in a precarious condition for long, this old iron bridge at Aminbazar in the capital partially collapsed on Thursday, adding to the risk for cargo boats passing through the spot. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Old Bailey Bridge on Aminbazar-Ashulia water route at Gabtoli area collapsed into the river on Thursday. The incident happened early in the afternoon. However, no casualty was reported.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Chairman Commodore
Golam Sadeque announced the suspension of all modes of water transport on the Aminbazar-Ashulia water route following the incident.
In a press release, the BIWTA said all the relevant owners, masters, drivers, water transport operators were being informed about the collapse of the bridge on Thursday. However, for the sake of safe movement of water transports, playing of all modes of water transports will remain suspended for the time being until the collapsed bridge is removed from the river.
A red flag and red lights have been installed at different parts of the bridge for public safety, the press release added.


