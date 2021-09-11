Country sees lowest C-19 deaths in 3 months

The health officials reported 38 deaths from the Covid-19 virus in the last 24 hours till Friday 8:00am.

The death in the last 24 hours till Friday toll was the lowest. As many as 36 deaths were recorded last June 9.

The Covid-19 situation is continuing to improve in the country. With this new

figure, the death toll rose to 26,832. Since June, 2021 when 36 deaths were reported in the country, the daily death toll had been on the rise with a record number of fatalities being reported almost every day.

Meanwhile, 2,325 more people tested positive for the virus with the positivity rate standing at 8.65% during the 24 hours period.

The country reported 58 deaths and 2,588 cases in the previous day. The total cases of infection reached 15,27,215 in the country.









