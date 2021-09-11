Video
PM favours graft in govt’s Ashrayan Project: Rizvi

Published : Saturday, 11 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken a stand in favour of corruption in the government's Ashrayan Project.
Rizvi said this at a human chain programme organized by 'Bangladesh Youth Forum' in front of the National Press Club on Friday.
The programme was organized in protest against 'spreading propaganda and conspiracies' against BNP founder and former President Ziaur Rahman, the party's Chairperson Khaleda Zia and acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.
Alleging irregularities in the construction of houses in the Ashrayan Project, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, "The government should give houses to those who do not have houses. Some of those houses are getting damaged even before the beneficiaries start living there."
"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said these houses have destroyed with hammers. She did not talk about corruption involving crores of taka. In this way, as always, the honourable Prime Minister took a stand in favour of corruption and turned people's eyes away from the miscreants," Rizvi said.
The senior BNP leader alleged, "If anyone spoke the truth, spoke in favour of freedom, spoke of the emancipation of the people, spoke of bringing back democracy, the government would make him disappear."
Referring to the arrest of BNP executive committee member and former central President of Chhatra Dal Rajib Ahsan, Rizvi said, "There are no movement in the country, but Chhatra Dal leader Rajib has been arrested. The government is afraid of any legal movement in near future."
Mentioning that Sheikh Hasina was happy when slander was spread against Ziaur Rahman, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, "Ziaur Rahman as a freedom fighter made great achievements during the Liberation War but the government speaks against the members of Zia's family."
"That's why when Awami League leaders slandered Ziaur Rahman, Sheikh Hasina became happy. But power cannot be maintained by relying on lies," the BNP Senior Joint Secretary General added.






