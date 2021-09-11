Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 2:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

AL joint meeting on poll nomination today

Published : Saturday, 11 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) will hold a joint meeting of its Parliamentary Board (PB) and Local Government Representative Nomination
Board at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official residence Ganabhaban at 10.30 am today.
Party President and AL Parliamentary and Local Government Representative
Nomination Board's President Sheikh Hasina will chair the meeting, a press release, signed by AL Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, said here today.
AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader requested all concerned to attend the meeting in time following the hygiene rules.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Quad’ leaders to meet in Washington this month
PM favours graft in govt’s Ashrayan Project: Rizvi
AL joint meeting on poll nomination today
BNP has become National Pessimistic Party: Quader
Mastermind of robbery CID SI Aksad remanded
LGRD Minister frustrates over WASA's loss
Readymade garment workers block the road at Gulshan-1
No teacher can be temporarily suspended over 6 months: HC


Latest News
Tunisian president plans to change political system
US envoy Khalilzad became face of diplomatic debacle
England v India fifth Test cancelled after India unable to field team
Priyanka BJP candidate against Mamata in Sept 30 bypolls
College student killed as covered van hits van
AL leader arrested in Manikganj on charge of rape
Youth found dead in Kharkharia river
Sri Lanka central bank chief quits as forex crisis worsens
US Congress begins drafting historic $3.5 trillion spending package
Women should give birth, they can't be ministers: Taliban
Most Read News
Nur to float political party by this month
Suicides are Preventable
The never-ending killings on the frontier
Repatriation of Rohingyas
JnU, BCSIR sign agreement
Govt accepts raising of sugar price to Tk 74-75 per kg
EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink pays a farewell
BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy
WHO urges rich countries to halt booster until 2022
Get ready for 12th JS polls, PM to party members
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft