AL joint meeting on poll nomination today

Awami League (AL) will hold a joint meeting of its Parliamentary Board (PB) and Local Government Representative Nomination

Board at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official residence Ganabhaban at 10.30 am today.

Party President and AL Parliamentary and Local Government Representative

Nomination Board's President Sheikh Hasina will chair the meeting, a press release, signed by AL Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, said here today.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader requested all concerned to attend the meeting in time following the hygiene rules.











