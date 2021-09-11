Video
BNP has become National Pessimistic Party: Quader

Published : Saturday, 11 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said that the BNP has now emerged as the 'National Pessimistic Party' before the people.
Obaidul Quader, the minister for Road Transport and Bridges, also said, "BNP is sometimes known as 'Bangladesh Complaint Party' and sometimes as 'terrorist party' to the people and now the BNP has turned into 'national pessimistic party'."
He said these while talking at a press conference on contemporary issues from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad through videoconferencing.
About the comment of BNP leaders that the Awami League has become politically bankrupt, Quader said it seems that BNP leaders have now started thinking about the Awami League instead of thinking about themselves.
"The BNP indulges in self-satisfaction by creating such cock-and-bull stories," he added.
AL general secretary said, making such imaginary and hollow comments to hide its own failures is the BNP's old habit.
The BNP kept up its ill and negative politics, which is why it is gradually sinking in deep frustration, he added.
"Now the BNP has lost its characteristics for its efforts of strengthening ties with communal evil forces and defeated Liberation War enemies. The BNP has evolved into a Frankenstein of blind criticism and hateful politics, and thus it is making attacks on itself," Quader said.
Quader said though BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir talks big, the party leaders and workers are now suffering from mass-frustration and becoming desperate to seize power by hatching conspiracies after being derailed from people's expectations.
As the BNP's public support has hit rock bottom, it is now making hollow and absurd comments, he added.
The minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is leading the country with the people's trust, confidence and support.
The people know that the Awami League does not repress, rather it has freed the nation from repression and subjugation, added Quader.


