Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 2:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Car runs over 10th grader in capital

Published : Saturday, 11 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

Police arrested a private car driver on charge of running over and killing a tenth grader at Mirpur. The arrested was identified as Md Shakil. He was nabbed from Uttara on Friday.
Abul Kalam Azad Shanto, a student of Adamjee Cantonment School and College, was critically injured after being hit by a running car in front of the Army Market at ECB Chattar on Thursday said Md Asaduzzaman, deputy commissioner (DC) of Gulshan Division Police.
"We came to know some people were chasing the car as the reckless driver had already an accident nearby. When Shanto tried to stop the car, the driver in an attempt to flee away hit Shanto, leaving him critically injured," he said.
He was rushed to Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka where doctors declared him dead.
Moments before Shanto fell to accident, the car had rammed into a motorcycle and injured the rider, according to Cantonment Police OC Kazi Sahan Haque.
"Shanto attempted to stop the car after observing the motorcycle accident but the car ran over him over. The driver later left the vehicle behind and fled." OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
National News
Too much free time lowers sense of wellbeing: Study
Afghanistan on brink of universal poverty: UN
Car runs over 10th grader in capital
Baltimore Mayor removes Zia’s name from a road
‘Boosters not needed for all’
Feasibility study to be complete by June 2022
Registered pilgrims allowed to withdraw deposited money


Latest News
Tunisian president plans to change political system
US envoy Khalilzad became face of diplomatic debacle
England v India fifth Test cancelled after India unable to field team
Priyanka BJP candidate against Mamata in Sept 30 bypolls
College student killed as covered van hits van
AL leader arrested in Manikganj on charge of rape
Youth found dead in Kharkharia river
Sri Lanka central bank chief quits as forex crisis worsens
US Congress begins drafting historic $3.5 trillion spending package
Women should give birth, they can't be ministers: Taliban
Most Read News
Nur to float political party by this month
Suicides are Preventable
The never-ending killings on the frontier
Repatriation of Rohingyas
JnU, BCSIR sign agreement
Govt accepts raising of sugar price to Tk 74-75 per kg
EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink pays a farewell
BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy
WHO urges rich countries to halt booster until 2022
Get ready for 12th JS polls, PM to party members
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft