Car runs over 10th grader in capital

Police arrested a private car driver on charge of running over and killing a tenth grader at Mirpur. The arrested was identified as Md Shakil. He was nabbed from Uttara on Friday.

Abul Kalam Azad Shanto, a student of Adamjee Cantonment School and College, was critically injured after being hit by a running car in front of the Army Market at ECB Chattar on Thursday said Md Asaduzzaman, deputy commissioner (DC) of Gulshan Division Police.

"We came to know some people were chasing the car as the reckless driver had already an accident nearby. When Shanto tried to stop the car, the driver in an attempt to flee away hit Shanto, leaving him critically injured," he said.

He was rushed to Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka where doctors declared him dead.

Moments before Shanto fell to accident, the car had rammed into a motorcycle and injured the rider, according to Cantonment Police OC Kazi Sahan Haque.

"Shanto attempted to stop the car after observing the motorcycle accident but the car ran over him over. The driver later left the vehicle behind and fled." OC added.





