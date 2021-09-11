Video
Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 2:49 AM
Home Back Page

Baltimore Mayor removes Zia's name from a road

Published : Saturday, 11 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent

The US chapter of Awami League (AL) on Friday informed that the office of the Mayor of Baltimore City, Maryland, USA had removed the name of former military ruler President Ziaur Rahman from a road.
At a press conference, the AL leaders said the Mayor office made it clear that they would not honor a military dictator by naming a road after him.
Earlier, the AL leaders applied to the office of the Mayor to remove Ziaur Rahman's name.
On Thursday, a hearing was held at the Maryland State's Baltimore city's Mayor's office.
The argument was that Gen Zia was a military dictator who came to power through a bloody Coup and he should not be recognized by the great country of America.
After the hearing, his name was removed which was shared by the AL leaders at a press conference.
The AL leaders said Zia's name was removed as he was the first military ruler of Bangladesh undermining democracy while the US is a democratic country.
Dr Prodeep Ranjan Kar and Engineer Mohamnad Ali Siddiqui, among others, briefed the media there who also had joined the hearing.


