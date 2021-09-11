‘Boosters not needed for all’

LONDON, Sept 10: The vaccines are still providing strong protection, a year on from the initial two doses, says the scientist who developed the Oxford-AZ vaccine. The UK's vaccine advisory body is set to decide whether booster doses against Covid-19 are needed this autumn.

Prof Dame Sarah Gilbert told the BBC that offering a third booster dose to millions of people was "a complex decision". And she called for more vaccines to be licensed to increase supplies. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has already said a third top-up dose should be offered to people with severely weakened immune systems, which accounts for up to half a million people in the UK.

But it has not decided if booster doses are needed to extend protection in larger numbers of people at high risk from Covid-19, including those normally eligible for a flu jab. Prof Gilbert, who began designing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in early 2020 when Covid first emerged in China, said there were no signs of immunity waning in ongoing trials of the vaccine, which started in April 2020.

Blood tests on volunteers who had been vaccinated more than a year ago, showed they had signs of good protection. "It's the first dose of the vaccine that has the most impact, whoever you give that vaccine too," she said. "We get good protection after a single dose and then it's improved by a second dose and we would expect to see it being maintained or possibly slightly improved then by third dose. "As we would expect, with any other vaccine, we are seeing strong maintenance of the [immune] response."

Prof Gilbert also said the world needed more doses and more vaccine supplies, so there didn't need to be a choice between vaccinating one country over another. "More doses are becoming available and we need to focus on getting those doses to countries that really need them," she said, adding that many African countries had only vaccinated 2% of their population.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Thursday he was awaiting "final advice" from the JCVI, but was "confident" a booster programme would start later this month. Interim advice issued by the JCVI in July suggested more than 30 million people should receive a booster dose, including all adults over 50. -BBC









