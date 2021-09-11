Video
Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 2:49 AM
Home Life & Style

Recipes

Published : Saturday, 11 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Mehedy Hasan

Mehedy Hasan

Mehedy Hasan is a Bangladeshi chef, and food analyst. He has vast experience as a multi cuisine chef abroad. Now he is working for Walton Group as Assistant Director of Food and Beverage.

Bangla Vegetable and Paneer Biryani

Ingredients
1 cup curd
1 tsp ginger-garlic paste
Salt to taste
1 tsp red chili powder
1 tsp turmeric powder
1 tsp chaat masala
1 tsp cumin powder
1/4 cup mustard oil (sarson)
1 tbsp kasurimethi



Other Ingredients:
1 Cup uncooked basmati rice
200 gram paneer (cottage cheese), cut into cubes
1 Cup diced onion
1/4 Cup diced capsicum
1/4 Cup diced yellow bell pepper
1/4 Cup diced red bell pepper
1 tbsp Bengali PanchPhoran (see notes)
1 bay leaf (tejpatta)
2 tbsp ghee



Method:
Pulao:
1. Heat ghee in a frying pan. Add the panchphoran and bay leaf. Cook for few seconds till the aroma of spices is released.
2. Add the onion. Cook till the onion turns soft. No need to brown the onion.
3. Add the marinated vegetables and fry for 5 - 6 minutes. Do not cook the vegetables for too long. They should have a crunch to them. You can add the leftover marinade as well
4. Add cooked rice, and mix gently. Cover and cook the pulao over low heat for 5 - 6 minutes for the rice to absorb the flavor.
5. Serve AchaariPaneer Tikka Pulao warm with raita and salad.

Recipe Notes:
* Bengali PanchPhoran is a combination of nigella seeds  fenugreek seeds  fennel (saunf), cumin seeds  
* You can add a teaspoon of achaar masala or pickle spice mix as well in the marinade.
* You can keep marinated vegetables and paneer overnight or for 2 - 3 hours in the fridge.
* Do not add too much water to cook the rice. We need fluffy rice for making the pulao.
* Fluff the pulao using a fork before serving.



