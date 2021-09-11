

Mehedy Hasan



Bangla Vegetable and Paneer Biryani



Ingredients

1 cup curd

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

Salt to taste

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp chaat masala

1 tsp cumin powder

1/4 cup mustard oil (sarson)

1 tbsp kasurimethi







Recipes

1 Cup uncooked basmati rice

200 gram paneer (cottage cheese), cut into cubes

1 Cup diced onion

1/4 Cup diced capsicum

1/4 Cup diced yellow bell pepper

1/4 Cup diced red bell pepper

1 tbsp Bengali PanchPhoran (see notes)

1 bay leaf (tejpatta)

2 tbsp ghee







Method:

Pulao:

1. Heat ghee in a frying pan. Add the panchphoran and bay leaf. Cook for few seconds till the aroma of spices is released.

2. Add the onion. Cook till the onion turns soft. No need to brown the onion.

3. Add the marinated vegetables and fry for 5 - 6 minutes. Do not cook the vegetables for too long. They should have a crunch to them. You can add the leftover marinade as well

4. Add cooked rice, and mix gently. Cover and cook the pulao over low heat for 5 - 6 minutes for the rice to absorb the flavor.

5. Serve AchaariPaneer Tikka Pulao warm with raita and salad.



Recipe Notes:

* Bengali PanchPhoran is a combination of nigella seeds fenugreek seeds fennel (saunf), cumin seeds

* You can add a teaspoon of achaar masala or pickle spice mix as well in the marinade.

* You can keep marinated vegetables and paneer overnight or for 2 - 3 hours in the fridge.

* Do not add too much water to cook the rice. We need fluffy rice for making the pulao.

