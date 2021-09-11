Video
Kay Kraft’s big sale offer

Published : Saturday, 11 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

Special discount up to 50 per cent is going on until 20 September at Kay Kraft. You can choose the dress of your choice from a variety of arrangements and enjoy the special discount from this fashion house.
There is a huge collection of girls' clothes - salwar kameez, tops, tunics, single shirts,waist, sari, shirt, tops-skirt. Casual shirts for boys, denim pants, polo shirts, t-shirts, In addition to fatwa, you will get regular and fitted Punjabi. Kids Corner is also there where you will get all the cloths for the kids.
In addition to clothing, there are bags for school-college, office and other needs and also backpack is available. This offer is valid for all items including ornaments, gifts and furnishings.


