

Online sale offer at Rang Bangladesh





While the Covid-19 pandemic still exists, after a long period of confinement in the room, a little resurgence has begun in our civic life. Since the market has been closed for a long time, there are now many things to do. In this time, keeping the satisfaction of the customers in mind and the desire to save for various needs, Rang Bangladesh has come up with an offer of affordable discounts. Rang Bangladesh's new campaign 'Sale 30-50-60' is to facilitate shopping at affordable prices at this unfavorable time. This offer includes a huge amount of content at 30 percent, 50 percent, and 70 percent affordable prices on Rang Bangladesh's Wari, Border Square, Jamuna Future Park outlets, and online websites and Facebook pages. During the offer period from 16th August to 15th September 2021, the customers will always get new affordable products.