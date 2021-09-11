

Gentle Park celebrates 15th anniversary

Trend Breaker This fashion brand has already made a name for itself in the Bangladeshi fashion industry amidst the crowd of many clothing labels. Gentle Park is going to complete 15 years this month by giving priority to the needs of fashionistas and not the traditional style. Shopping is an affordable solution for shoppers on the occasion of the company's anniversary. All Gentle Park showrooms across the country and online have a 30per cent discount on all products. Shahadat Chowdhury Babu, Chief Designer and Chairman of Gentle Park, said,

"Shopping is limited in Corona. So this time the skillfully selected color shades, patterns and textures of the fabric have been varied. Not in the traditional style, but in the nature of summer, the "tricky colors and vivid" tricks have been kept in every print and pattern. In addition, on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the 19th of September, there is an additional 30per cent savings for the beauty of these newly designed clothes for the youth!"

It is to be noted that apart from the anniversary, you will also find updates on the colorful clothes of summer comfort on the verified Facebook page of Gentle Park. In addition, through 50 showrooms in Gentle Park across the country, shoppers will be able to shop for fashion accessories including clothes. Products will also be available to order online at the online store.









