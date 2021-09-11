Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 2:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

“Bishwo Rang” declares offer to celebrate Durgapuja

Published : Saturday, 11 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Life & Style Desk

“Bishwo Rang” declares offer to celebrate Durgapuja

“Bishwo Rang” declares offer to celebrate Durgapuja

Today people are living in the midst of an adverse situation but that doesn't stop them doing for their normal activities. Durga Puja, the biggest festival of the Hindus, is coming a few days later. The festival means wearing new clothes and to enjoy it to the fullest. But in the current context, it has become difficult to celebrate it this year. So, on the occasion of the upcoming Durga puja, country's renowned fashion brand Bishwo Rang has made special arrangements for all. For all the well-wishers of Bishwo Rang, there is a discount of up to 30 per cent on any cloths in the showroom or online shopping.
For expatriate remittance fighters, there is a unique opportunity to send Durga festival gifts to loved ones in the country while staying abroad. Through the service of MoneyGram and Western Union, they can avail the 30 percent discount. The discount offer will run from 25 August to 11 September. So collect the clothes of your choice during this period at affordable prices. This offer is not available in Bishwo Rang franchise showrooms.
As always, there is a collection of all the exquisite designs. There is a difference in the pattern of clothing. This time on the occasion of Durgutsab, sari, Punjabi, thrips, fatwa, shirt, etc were brought up. Durga motifs, mantras, alpana motifs of various graphical geometric forms are used. Keeping the warmth in mind, comfortable cotton, linen, viscose, and wool are used. Joysilk, Dupian, Half Silk, Georgette, Siphon are highlighted to depict the aristocracy. Bright colors have been used in the costumes to enhance the festive mood. Chunari, tie-dye, bok, batik, handicraft, applique, cutwork, screenprint etc are used as the medium.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipes
Kay Kraft’s big sale offer
Online sale offer at Rang Bangladesh
Gentle Park celebrates 15th anniversary
“Bishwo Rang” declares offer to celebrate Durgapuja
Stay stylish amid heat and humidity
Recipes
BenissimoFesta Italia @ Radisson Blu Dhaka


Latest News
Tunisian president plans to change political system
US envoy Khalilzad became face of diplomatic debacle
England v India fifth Test cancelled after India unable to field team
Priyanka BJP candidate against Mamata in Sept 30 bypolls
College student killed as covered van hits van
AL leader arrested in Manikganj on charge of rape
Youth found dead in Kharkharia river
Sri Lanka central bank chief quits as forex crisis worsens
US Congress begins drafting historic $3.5 trillion spending package
Women should give birth, they can't be ministers: Taliban
Most Read News
Nur to float political party by this month
Suicides are Preventable
The never-ending killings on the frontier
Repatriation of Rohingyas
JnU, BCSIR sign agreement
Govt accepts raising of sugar price to Tk 74-75 per kg
BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy
EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink pays a farewell
WHO urges rich countries to halt booster until 2022
Get ready for 12th JS polls, PM to party members
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft