

Stay stylish amid heat and humidity

But humidity and scorching heat in Bangladesh make all the things difficult for the people. Things also are not easier for the people who want to be stylish and fashionable in this season, because it needs special attention and care as far as the fashion is concerned.

Mostly we are searching for the comfort, which means, a comfortable dress. A comfortable dress should be stylish that expresses our personality.

Because of the heat and humidity it is mostly recommend that one should wear natural fabrics like cotton, linen or silk and go for loose-fitting clothes.

Long-sleeved clothes are also ideal protection against the sun during the day and mosquito bites at night.

Salwar kameez are loose-fitting and vibrant garments often worn in Bangladesh. Many tourists choose to buy some to help overcome the heat and to be more modest, in line with cultural expectations.

It does rain a lot in the summer/monsoon season of June, July, August, September and October and with the high level of humidity it's best to wear natural fabrics.

Stay stylish amid heat and humidity

While visiting places of worship women must wear a long skirt or pants and have covered shoulders.

Bangladeshi women usually wear sarees and whilst this may not be a style of dress that you can wear, the advice would be to cover up at all times.

Aim to keep your legs, arms and cleavage all covered up or you will not only be stared at but touched.

Like women, men also want to wear such clothes that will let them be in style all the while feeling comfortable in them and the best wearable cloth is the very familiar light summer t-shirts.

Men's clothes depend on when exactly they are going out. Even the place they are going to is also important to consider. Whatever you wear in this scorching summer, just go for light coloured clothes. Light colour doesn't only mean the colour white. Loud or deep colours will feel intolerable in summer. Therefore, most men go for white coloured clothes. It becomes the national colour in summer! You can go for ash, sky blue, light green, light brown, purple and any other light or tolerable colour. However, it is not that you cannot wear dark-coloured clothes in summer in any way. You can colour your summer with any colour or shade besides black.













Each season of Bangladesh has its own feature but apart from winter, what is common is rain, heat and humidity. Due to the effect of global climate change, this has happened recently. So it also makes an impact on the fashion and style. Since we are now mostly occupied by humidity and rain, we have to close look on our dress as far as the fashion and style are concerned.But humidity and scorching heat in Bangladesh make all the things difficult for the people. Things also are not easier for the people who want to be stylish and fashionable in this season, because it needs special attention and care as far as the fashion is concerned.Mostly we are searching for the comfort, which means, a comfortable dress. A comfortable dress should be stylish that expresses our personality.Because of the heat and humidity it is mostly recommend that one should wear natural fabrics like cotton, linen or silk and go for loose-fitting clothes.Long-sleeved clothes are also ideal protection against the sun during the day and mosquito bites at night.Salwar kameez are loose-fitting and vibrant garments often worn in Bangladesh. Many tourists choose to buy some to help overcome the heat and to be more modest, in line with cultural expectations.It does rain a lot in the summer/monsoon season of June, July, August, September and October and with the high level of humidity it's best to wear natural fabrics.A pashmina or sarong is great to take with you to cover your head in case it gets too hot. Some religious places also require you to cover your head, so it will come in handy then too.While visiting places of worship women must wear a long skirt or pants and have covered shoulders.Bangladeshi women usually wear sarees and whilst this may not be a style of dress that you can wear, the advice would be to cover up at all times.Aim to keep your legs, arms and cleavage all covered up or you will not only be stared at but touched.Like women, men also want to wear such clothes that will let them be in style all the while feeling comfortable in them and the best wearable cloth is the very familiar light summer t-shirts.Men's clothes depend on when exactly they are going out. Even the place they are going to is also important to consider. Whatever you wear in this scorching summer, just go for light coloured clothes. Light colour doesn't only mean the colour white. Loud or deep colours will feel intolerable in summer. Therefore, most men go for white coloured clothes. It becomes the national colour in summer! You can go for ash, sky blue, light green, light brown, purple and any other light or tolerable colour. However, it is not that you cannot wear dark-coloured clothes in summer in any way. You can colour your summer with any colour or shade besides black.