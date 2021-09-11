Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 2:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Book Review

(A SECONDARY STAPLE CROP FOR BANGLADESH)

PROSPECT AND CULTIVATION PRACTICES OF WHITE MAIZE

Dr Md. Jafar Ullah , Dr  Md Ali Akbar and Dr  M  Abu Zaman Sarker

Published : Saturday, 11 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Reviewed by M Zahidul Haque

PROSPECT AND CULTIVATION PRACTICES OF WHITE MAIZE

PROSPECT AND CULTIVATION PRACTICES OF WHITE MAIZE

The book reviewed is the outcome of a three-year research project sponsored by the Krishi Gobeshona Foundation (KGF) titled-'Collection, evaluation and introduction of white maize for human consumption in Bangladesh' which was jointly implemented by Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University (SAU), Agrarian Research Foundation (ARF) and Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute (BWMRI). Prof. Dr. Md. Jafar Ullah coordinated the research project.
Maize (in British English) which is also known as corn (in American English) is an ancient crop. The indigenous people in Southern Mexico had started cultivation of this cereal grain nearly ten thousand years back. There are a number of maize types such as, dent corn, flint corn, sweet corn, etc. The distinction between white maize and yellow maize is in their colour of kernels plus some nutritional differences.  However, the kernels of white corn are sweet and soft; flour produced from white maize is white and much liked by the consumers.

Maize (Zea mays L.) is one of the world's major cereal crops. In the introductory section of the book, importance of maize has been described. Although maize is mainly traded as a feed crop but it is also consumed as food crop too. With the rising of global population, shrinking of arable lands due to industrialization, climate change impacts, the production and use of maize merits as a staple food crop. In the context of Bangladesh, maize can effectively help in maintaining food self-sufficiency plus food security.

As mentioned in the book, investigators involved in the project had conducted in-depth research on various aspects of maize in different parts of Bangladesh. In total, 49 genotypes collected from home and abroad were tested in different research stations and farmer's fields along with generating production technologies.

Maize contains many vitamins and essential minerals plus fibre. White maize flour could be a very nutritious staple food for the people of Bangladesh. Hence in the conclusion section, emphasis has been given on the extension of while maize cultivation through motivating farmers.

Incorporation of a number of clear images visualizing different steps in maize production has made the book more attractive and useful. In fact, the book is a practical guide for those who might undertake maize research and development in the future.

The book has been creditably edited by Prof. Dr Jamilur Rahman of SAU and published by the Department of Agronomy, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, Dhaka

The reviewer is a Professor, Department of Agricultural Extension & Information System, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PROSPECT AND CULTIVATION PRACTICES OF WHITE MAIZE
Empireland: How Imperialism Has Shaped Modern Britain
Overcoming Depression
Taliban
Escaponer Tekka (Ace of Spades)
The Power of Geography: Ten Maps that Reveal the Future of Our World
Nehru, Tibet and China
Quraner Kotha & Islamic Ghotona


Latest News
Tunisian president plans to change political system
US envoy Khalilzad became face of diplomatic debacle
England v India fifth Test cancelled after India unable to field team
Priyanka BJP candidate against Mamata in Sept 30 bypolls
College student killed as covered van hits van
AL leader arrested in Manikganj on charge of rape
Youth found dead in Kharkharia river
Sri Lanka central bank chief quits as forex crisis worsens
US Congress begins drafting historic $3.5 trillion spending package
Women should give birth, they can't be ministers: Taliban
Most Read News
Nur to float political party by this month
Suicides are Preventable
The never-ending killings on the frontier
Repatriation of Rohingyas
JnU, BCSIR sign agreement
Govt accepts raising of sugar price to Tk 74-75 per kg
BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy
EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink pays a farewell
WHO urges rich countries to halt booster until 2022
Get ready for 12th JS polls, PM to party members
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft