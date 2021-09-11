

Overcoming Depression



If we have leg problems we go to the doctor, if we have stomach problems we go to the doctor, if we have problems we go to the doctor for treatment. But do we go to the doctor for 'mental treatment' for depression? The answer is no, no. Rather, the question becomes, what is the disease of the mind again?



When we feel bad for more than two weeks, we don't find the meaning of life in anything, after the mind becomes empty of feelings. Then it turns into depression which I have identified as a mental illness. According to the World Health Organization, more than seven million people commit suicide each year due to depression and by 2030; depression will become the number one disease in the world. The calculation is not less in Bangladesh. According to a report, more than three million people in Bangladesh are suffering from depression. Countless people are committing suicide.



"Overcoming Depression" is an excellent book in Bengali about what depression is, why it occurs and its medical services. I don't usually read essay books in one day. I read it in three or four days. But to be honest, I had to finish reading this book. The content of the book and the lively discussion have forced one to end in one sitting. The author has divided the book into 34 chapters. Each chapter discusses the stages of depression in stages and also shows the way out of it.



An interesting point at the beginning of the book is that in the introduction, the stages of depression are dissected throughout the book with the story of all the members of a family suffering from depression. Now let's talk about the content of the book, at the beginning we need to know depression - what, why and how? This is what the author discusses in his first chapter.



After any major or minor tragedy in our life, we experience is a kind of sad feeling. For example: Someone close to me has left me, I have failed the test - after all these incidents, it is normal to be upset for a few days, which is completely normal. None of us can live the life of our world without experiencing sadness or depression.



Depression has two causes. One, depression can be caused by a lack of dopamine, endorphins, serotonin, oxytocin, known as biological pleasure hormones. Metabolism can also be caused by an imbalance of physical chemical action. Depression can also be caused by brain structures, drugs, or any trauma of childhood.



Two, psychological depression can result from over-stressful activities, if one continues to have negative thoughts about one's past and future. Anxiety can lead to depression if you are overly anxious or fail over and over again.



Depression has nine symptoms. Such as: bad mood, loss of joy, interest and motivation in almost all activities, intense negative thoughts, loss of energy at work, loss of activity, mood swings, loss of focus or forgetfulness, sleep problems and recent death thoughts or suicidal tendencies. Based on these symptoms, medical science divides depression into many parts.



1. Major Depressive Disorder or MDD: Psychiatrists identify depression as a major depressive disorder if the disorder lasts for two weeks and five of the nine symptoms persist. In eighty percent of cases, it gets better with medical treatment within three to six months. There are three sub-levels - mild, moderate and severe MDD.



2. Persistent Depressive Disorder or Grade Depression: Depression lasts for more than two years. There is a lack of confidence, efficiency is relatively less damaged, and there are no suicidal tendencies. Feeling depressed but people around you may not realize it.



3. Double depression: In addition to grade depression, MDD is sometimes seen in episodic form. In this case long term treatment is required.



4. Atypical Depression: Excessive sleep, increased appetite, mood swings, anxiety, and anxiety. In this case, psychotherapy is more effective than medicine.



5. Bipolar Depression: In addition to depression, there has been or is a manic episode in one's lifetime. People who develop depression in adolescence and those who experience severe mood swings with depression are at risk for this type of depression.



There are also 9 different types of depression. Such as: endogenous depression in the elderly, postpartum depression in mothers during pregnancy and postpartum, pre-menstrual dysphoric disorder due to uncontrolled disease due to intense mood swings during menstruation, depression due to long-term disease, dosage, Old age depression in the elderly due to depression, seasonal depression, depression do to addiction and loneliness when the last child grows up and depression after menopause in women.



The author has very nicely described in simple fluent language what is necessary to treat any kind of depression and what the consequences can be. Medical science and general science have shown a combination of human life activities from two aspects. And the author has also given valuable tips for maintaining mental health. In order to make it easier for the reader to understand when necessary, the author sometimes explains the problems of the characters in the introduction story.



Our lives depend on two things. The first is psychology and the second is body. The normal course of life is disrupted when depression overwhelms us with negative thoughts throughout the day.



The more we are aware and positive about these two things, the more our minds will be free from depression. In the middle of the book, the author has added a number of topics that can give us peace of mind and body. For example: adhering to religious rules and regulations, followers of religion cannot swallow a lot of depression if they follow the rules of those religions. As we Muslims believe in one God, we ask Him for help, we remember Him in any danger. I pray, fast, and worship. We do all this by having the mindset of forgiving others, helping others in good deeds, believing in the Creator as being in the right path, and on the other hand, by strengthening our faith in ourselves, by giving peace of mind, the mind is free from depression.



Towards the end of the book the author gives five case studies of his chambers. When you read them, you may think that it is related to me, I also have such thoughts! In each case study, we have a hero. Reading them can help you to cope with your depression.



Above all, I know why there is less discussion on these issues in Bengali, less writing and people show less interest in listening and reading them. People look down on depression. By the way, it's bad, everything will be fine, but when this bad is ending up suffering from severe depression, I am not thinking about it. In this case, the book will make food for thought, will teach you to think for yourself. Many new things will inform you. I myself have learned and understood a lot of new things. The author's lively discussion fascinated every page of the book and I had to read it at the end which I said at the beginning. Like the book getup, the vocabulary, the word structure, the cover, all.















