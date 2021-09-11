Video
Literature

Two poems by Mysha Samiha

Published : Saturday, 11 September, 2021

It's confusing

I'm just stuck in between
I mean,
I'm not the that girl who was in fourteen
I mean,
I'm so Supreme that you have ever seen
I mean,
I'm a girl with a unique dream
I mean,
Don't try to get me into drilling
I mean,
Kindly everyone get your eye clean
I mean,
Try to understand my feeling
I mean,
I'm not someone who wanna early get involved into marrying
Cuz' I'm not mentally eighteen
So, stop making me realize unwanted things
Because it's totally making me confusing.


State of glee
Something happened to me
Is it a state of glee?
I changed more than before
Smiling to be more free
But my smiling is not fake which I can see

I'm flying without any wings,
Wondering what kind of happiness
my life is gonna bring.

Still little scared of that darkness
But I'm enjoying the present sparkles

I feel the world is pure heaven
I'm writing this poem on the date of eleven.

I'm not on the ground but still I wanna flee
Remember,
No more darkness can pass
If I, myself stay with me.

The poet is an O level student living in Dubai



