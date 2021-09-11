|
Two poems by Hashim Kiam
Illustrious souls
Many an illustrious soul of this land
dilapidated by oblivious time
glowed like the rainbow
in the sky of dark world psyche. Dressed in
tattered clothes
and with no skyrocketing ambition
they gambled with life
for mankind, and every moment
they won, though unseen by
the stone-blind inner eye
of the barren centuries. For heavy
shower of pure knowledge
in the arid land, flowers blossomed
scattering fragrance through
out the world. The fire of imposition
combusted their own dreams
but they perdured to live in millions
of green dreams. They pegged
out drop by drop, but achieved
a magnitudinous life
not to be found among lives
trapped in a naked competition
that end up only with a hell of frustration.
Celestial Shelter
We have no nuclear weapons
to burn down the deeply-rooted tree of life
and the morning sun-kissed smile
of grass flowers. Despite stony
indifference to the
Sisyphean sufferings of
the centuries gone by, there blaze
eternal lamps, as vast as the sun, in the
deepest of green-bathed hearts coated
with the smell of silt that can still give
lives to your robot-driven
dying generation. And now, it is time to paint
the flower of peace on the canvas
of these artistic hearts to have celestial shelter for
the last soul of your rotten world.