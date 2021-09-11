Two poems by Hashim Kiam

Illustrious souls

Many an illustrious soul of this land

dilapidated by oblivious time

glowed like the rainbow

in the sky of dark world psyche. Dressed in

tattered clothes

and with no skyrocketing ambition

they gambled with life

for mankind, and every moment

they won, though unseen by

the stone-blind inner eye

of the barren centuries. For heavy

shower of pure knowledge

in the arid land, flowers blossomed

scattering fragrance through

out the world. The fire of imposition

combusted their own dreams

but they perdured to live in millions

of green dreams. They pegged

out drop by drop, but achieved

a magnitudinous life

not to be found among lives

trapped in a naked competition

that end up only with a hell of frustration.



Celestial Shelter

We have no nuclear weapons

to burn down the deeply-rooted tree of life

and the morning sun-kissed smile

of grass flowers. Despite stony

indifference to the

Sisyphean sufferings of

the centuries gone by, there blaze

eternal lamps, as vast as the sun, in the

deepest of green-bathed hearts coated

with the smell of silt that can still give

lives to your robot-driven

dying generation. And now, it is time to paint

the flower of peace on the canvas

of these artistic hearts to have celestial shelter for

the last soul of your rotten world.









