

Atheny and the Parrot



She wanders all day on the veranda of her mammy's room, sometimes on the veranda of her sister's room. Since the Coronavirus came, the veranda is now her world. Atheny had no veranda of her own!



However, she spends most of her time on the veranda of her mammy's room, because there is a 'parrot' on the veranda of the front building. The two verandas are so close that it seems as if she can touch the bird with her hand. Atheny sits on the veranda and talks to the parrot every day. She speaks in such a way that the bird also reads in class three with Atheny.

Atheny is very upset. Her life has been like that of a bird since the Coronavirus came along; 'life in a cage!' These days she has to come to the veranda secretly. Mammy is strictly forbidden, 'you can't go to the veranda'. Well, she won't go to school, she won't go to the roof, or if she doesn't go to the veranda now, where will she go?



This bird doesn't speak, just fluttering wings. One thing, Can't the parrot speak?



Atheny has decided that, when the Coronavirus is gone, she will go to that building one day to see the parrot.



When she was looking at the bird and thinking these, suddenly someone said, 'my name is Mimmoy'; 'my name is Mimmoy'! Surprise, the bird is talking! That means the parrot speaks!



The bird uttered again, 'my name is Mimmoy'. Oh, that means the parrot's name is Mimmoy!



But why did the parrot suddenly see her and start talking today?



She noticed very well that the bird had not been given any foodstuff today. Atheny became very heartbreaking. She stopped to go to his mammy on the run- if mammy finds out she's on the veranda, mammy will be very angry.



What will Atheny do now? Call her elder sister? At that moment the bird uttered again, 'my name is Mimmoy'. Meanwhile, the mammy's voice can be heard, 'Atheny, where are you? Come to the dining table quickly.'



Atheny's eyes got wet!



The writer is an Assistant Editor at The Bangladesh Express











Atheny's house has two verandas. One is with mammy's room and another with elder sister's room. Atheny's sister will appear JSC examination this year, so she has a separate room.She wanders all day on the veranda of her mammy's room, sometimes on the veranda of her sister's room. Since the Coronavirus came, the veranda is now her world. Atheny had no veranda of her own!However, she spends most of her time on the veranda of her mammy's room, because there is a 'parrot' on the veranda of the front building. The two verandas are so close that it seems as if she can touch the bird with her hand. Atheny sits on the veranda and talks to the parrot every day. She speaks in such a way that the bird also reads in class three with Atheny.Atheny is very upset. Her life has been like that of a bird since the Coronavirus came along; 'life in a cage!' These days she has to come to the veranda secretly. Mammy is strictly forbidden, 'you can't go to the veranda'. Well, she won't go to school, she won't go to the roof, or if she doesn't go to the veranda now, where will she go?This bird doesn't speak, just fluttering wings. One thing, Can't the parrot speak?Atheny has decided that, when the Coronavirus is gone, she will go to that building one day to see the parrot.When she was looking at the bird and thinking these, suddenly someone said, 'my name is Mimmoy'; 'my name is Mimmoy'! Surprise, the bird is talking! That means the parrot speaks!The bird uttered again, 'my name is Mimmoy'. Oh, that means the parrot's name is Mimmoy!But why did the parrot suddenly see her and start talking today?She noticed very well that the bird had not been given any foodstuff today. Atheny became very heartbreaking. She stopped to go to his mammy on the run- if mammy finds out she's on the veranda, mammy will be very angry.What will Atheny do now? Call her elder sister? At that moment the bird uttered again, 'my name is Mimmoy'. Meanwhile, the mammy's voice can be heard, 'Atheny, where are you? Come to the dining table quickly.'Atheny's eyes got wet!The writer is an Assistant Editor at The Bangladesh Express