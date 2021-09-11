

On the Way to Life



Though there is no use to hold an umbrella that invites the raindrops she is holding one to save her from the comment of passerby. Many thoughts are gyrating around and she is gradually walking towards her house where all the dispersion of sorrow stays but she doesn't let them feel it.



The time has come to knock at the door and to enter the world of responsibilities that she cannot avoid even she tries because it has been given by Almighty. Mrs. Lakhshmi opens the door and cried out and hugs.



"Don't you know I will tense much? Why have you made a long delay to return?" She is speaking as she has a hurry.

"I had to walk here through floodwater," she said slowly as she is tired much.

"Your father has made an appointment to meet Mr. Rudhro."

"Who is he?"

"Your father wants to marry you off with him, a wealthy man with a great heart."

"How you have understood that he is a generous man?" a kind of complaint in eyes.

"He is going to found a school here and your father's mate's elder son. I hope you can remember Mr. Mrinal Chowdhury?"

"Yes, I can but why are you in hurry to marry me off? Who will take care of you?" Tear has made the front fade.

"Whatever the next but we can't hold you for our own benefit. Please don't make us depressed. We two have a dream and you should let us have it." She is crying and trembling for an unknown reason.

"Okay, do whatever you like." she goes to her room and passes some alone time there.



It is still raining but not outside of the room. She is thinking about Mr. Rudhro her beloved whom he had left for his careless manner and his prejudice about family bonding. Once who had no intention to bind in a family - Rudhro in now in the opposite way of his track.



The night has passed Abonita in on the way to meet Mr. Rudhro. She is absorbed in previous memories and trying to keep herself quiet as much as possible. Who knows, what will be the next way after today.



Rudhro is waiting for her at the place they had met for the first time just 5 years before. 2 years have passed since they met last. He knows that he was wrong and also intended to make himself right. He is in a blue shirt given by Abonita on his birthday but never wore it in previous because he didn't like the colour. Abonita cried for the first time in front of him but he had no response even. The day has passed but now he is on the way to get back the days again where Abonita is not crying but he is.



Abonita has reached the place and slowly walking to him.



"How are the days going on?" she says.



"As the same, you had to pass two years before. Yours? "

"As the same, you hoped just two years ago." she smiled but it fades within a short moment.



"I have understood that I was wrong but now I want to write the next part of my novel with you where I will be the man as you wanted at that time."

"But, I don't. Please, hope you will give me the opportunity to lead my life as I want now."



"Can't I have a chance to make me right?"



"Yes, you can but I am tired." the eyes become soggy.



"I want to be a part of that tiredness and want to shrink it."



"How can I rely on" she is looking at him assuming eyes and wants to hide in his arms.



Being closer to her Rudhro said, "For God's sake hold your tongue, and let me, love."



Then the life starts where the life had ended.

















