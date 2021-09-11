Over 1cr people brought under social safety net: Food Minister

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Thursday said when the world was facing a terrible situation due to Covid-19 pandemic Bangladesh government was working to ensure food safety and security of the country's people.

"More than one crore people were brought under the government's social safety net programmes while 50 lakh more including businesses, farmers and labourers were given cash supports for survival. He said.

The government also put emphasis on preparing a future strategy to face challenges to ensure nutrition," he said while addressing the fourth conference of the Islamic Organisation of Food Security (IOFS).

The two-day conference started at Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan. The minister from his office at secretariat delivered his speech virtually along with other global leaders of the IOFS.

The representatives of United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, 57 OIC and IOFS member countries also joined the debate in the conference.

Sadhan Majumder said Bangladesh is working to improve the food safety and nutrition standard for the country's people.







