RU exempts rents for dormitory and transport

RAJSHAHI, Sept 10: The authorities of Rajshahi University (RU) have exempted the rents for dormitories and transports of its students for 18 months since April, 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The authorities took the decision in its 506th syndicate meeting held with Vice-chancellor Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar in the chair on Thursday evening, said a RU press release.

According to the meeting decision, the university will adjust the rents of the students who have already paid for the two sectors.

Earlier on Wednesday, RU's Finance Committee in its 549th meeting approved the fees exemption from April 2020 to September 2021 taking the issue of written application submitted by the students into consideration, the release added. -BSS



















