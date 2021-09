CHATTOGRAM, Sept 9: Anthropology department of Chittagong University (CU) has announced the schedules of first, second and third year regular and improvement examinations.

According to a press release, Honours examinations under 2020 of 1st year course no 101, 2nd year course no 201, 3rd year course no 301 will start from September 19, 21 and 23 respectively at 10:30am every day.