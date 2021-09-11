DMP arrests 62 for consuming, selling drugs in city

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) during a drive have arrested 62 persons for consuming and selling drugs in the capital city.

According to a DMP statement issued here today, the DMP police raided different areas under various police stations and detained 62 drug abusers and recovered illegal drugs from their possession from 6 am on September 9, 2021 to 6 am on Friday.

During the anti-drug campaign, police seized 55 grams and 380 puria (small packets) of heroin, 1.110 kilograms of cannabis, 7,114 pieces of yaba tablets, eight bottles of phensidyle and 27 injections from them, it said. BSS







