75 committees of BNP in Dhaka Metropolitan South cancelled

BNP Dhaka Metropolitan South abolished its 75 ward committees on Thursday.

Member Secretary Rafiqul Alam Majnu said this in a hand-written press release of BNP Dhaka Metropolitan South.

On August 2 the expired BNP Dhaka Metropolitan South and Dhaka Metropolitan North branch executive committees were dissolved and new committees were announced.

BNP Dhaka Metropolitan South 75 wards committees were expired on 19 April 2019.

After that, partial committees were announced in 20 police stations and 14 wards in Dhaka South. In the rest of the police stations and wards, the organizational activities were completed with expired committees.












