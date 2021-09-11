Women empowerment is of the essence to achieve Vision-21,41

Women empowerment is a must to attain Vision-2021 and Vision-2041 announced by the government as women are account for half of the total population in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is now a role model in women empowerment before the world. The participation of women in the garment sector, the largest source of foreign income, is a significant example in globe.

Experts opined that there is no alternative to women empowerment to achieve also Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). It is Bangladesh that possesses a lot of successes stories of women.

Ainun Nahar is an identical name of women empowerment. She has set up a garment factory named 'Trrinomul Karuponnyo' in Mymensingh on her own initiative, creating employment opportunities for 60 more people at her factory where 58 are women.

Nahar said she took training from Mymensingh Garments Training Center under the Department of Youth Development in 2003. "A sewing machine was provided from the center. Later, I started work myself to become self-employed and to assist my family financially," she added.

She said she was younger among her nine siblings. "The salary of my husband was only Taka 1200. For this, there was always a money shortage in my family. My husband insisted me to do something. After overcoming all social barriers, I started my own business at the end of the training. And now, my capital is about Taka 20 lakh. My yearly income is about Taka five to six lakh," she added.

Nahar said she also achieved National Youth Award-2016 (Women).

Like her, Mahmuda Begum, a banker, is also assisting women. She joined a bank in 1995 as an assistant officer. Now, she is senior assistant vice president of that bank.

Mahmuda said, "I saw very few girls involved in the banking sector when I came to this profession. In fact, my father inspired me to join the banking profession as he was also a banker. Today, I reached here with my hard work. I feel proud when I think that I've also a contribution to country's economy."

Economist Dr Zahid Hossain said women participation in all development sectors will have to be increased to achieve the SDG by 2030. In Bangladesh, although women constitute half of the population, their participation in labour sector was only 36.4 percent compared to men's participation of 84.0 percent in 2020, he added.

He hoped that the GDP will increase more if women participation grows up by 10 percent in next five years.

Hossain said the equal participation for women along with men will have to be ensured for achieving SDG.

Association of Bankers leader Anis A Khan said there are a significant number of women in the banking sector. Most of them are working with utmost sincerity and skill and their role is really appreciable, he added.

He said Bangladesh has witnessed steady economic growth over the last decade. -BSS









