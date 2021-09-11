Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 2:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Klopp unsure if Brazilian players available as club v country row simmers

Published : Saturday, 11 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

LONDON, SEPT 10: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Friday he still does not know whether he will be able to select Alisson Becker or Fabinho this weekend after the Brazilian Football Confederation asked FIFA to ban the players.
The pair, plus Roberto Firmino -- who is currently injured -- were selected for this month's World Cup qualifiers in South America but Premier League clubs refused to release players due to the 10-day coronavirus isolation period required on return to Britain.
Brazil football chiefs have asked global governing body FIFA to invoke a five-day suspension, the sanction for clubs not releasing their players.
Liverpool, fifth in the Premier League table after three matches, travel to Leeds on Sunday.
A number of other clubs including Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Leeds, are all affected.
Discussions continue, with Premier League clubs arguing the unprecedented circumstances of the global pandemic were sufficient justification for their decision.
"I don't know what will happen at the weekend, to be honest," Klopp told liverpoolfc.com.
"In this moment, we have to see what other people decide and then we will again accept that probably, do what people tell us and try to win a football game."
Klopp, a consistently vocal opponent of the congested global football calendar, also criticised South American football authorities for their lack of foresight.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ronaldo's ManU return already a winner for the Glazers
Klopp unsure if Brazilian players available as club v country row simmers
PSG kept waiting for record setting Messi's home bow
Raducanu to face Fernandez in historic all-teen US Open final
Messi breaks Pele record as Argentina rout Bolivia, Brazil stroll
BCCI offer to reschedule cancelled England v India Test
England-India fifth Test cancelled over Covid fears
U19 Tigers make winning start against Afghans


Latest News
Tunisian president plans to change political system
US envoy Khalilzad became face of diplomatic debacle
England v India fifth Test cancelled after India unable to field team
Priyanka BJP candidate against Mamata in Sept 30 bypolls
College student killed as covered van hits van
AL leader arrested in Manikganj on charge of rape
Youth found dead in Kharkharia river
Sri Lanka central bank chief quits as forex crisis worsens
US Congress begins drafting historic $3.5 trillion spending package
Women should give birth, they can't be ministers: Taliban
Most Read News
Nur to float political party by this month
Suicides are Preventable
The never-ending killings on the frontier
Repatriation of Rohingyas
JnU, BCSIR sign agreement
Govt accepts raising of sugar price to Tk 74-75 per kg
EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink pays a farewell
BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy
WHO urges rich countries to halt booster until 2022
Get ready for 12th JS polls, PM to party members
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft