Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 2:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

PSG kept waiting for record setting Messi's home bow

Published : Saturday, 11 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

PARIS, SEPT 10: Having scored a hat-trick for Argentina in World Cup qualifying, Lionel Messi will have to wait for his home debut in France, possibly leaving Paris Saint-Germain without their star front three for Saturday's Ligue 1 match against promoted side Clermont.
PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino will be deprived of the majority of his South American contingent after their countries played World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.
Messi notched all three goals as Argentina, who also included PSG's Angel Di Maria in their lineup, beat Bolivia 3-0 barely 36 hours before the Parisians are due to kick off at the Parc des Princes.
The triple strike made Messi the top international goalscorer in South American football history with 79 goals, overtaking Pele.
Neymar will also be absent after scoring in Brazil's 2-0 victory against Peru.
The third member of the attacking trio, Kylian Mbappe, is still an injury doubt after leaving the France camp with a calf injury he suffered in their first qualifier of the international break against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
All three are however expected to be ready in time for PSG's Champions League opener at Club Brugge on Wednesday.
The 2020 Champions League runners-up will be judged this season on their performances in the European competition, which they have never won despite the substantial injection of funds from their Qatari owners.
Expectations are even higher than usual after a transfer window in which Messi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma all joined the club.
There could be a debut against Clermont for Portugal full-back Nuno Mendes, the lowest-profile of the summer arrivals.
But the 19-year-old impressed in Sporting Lisbon's title-winning team last term and could prove a bargain after joining PSG on a season-long loan for a reported seven million euros ($8.3 million), with an option to buy for 40 million euros.
"It's a moment of great pride for me to have signed here among all these great players," Nuno Mendes, who has won eight international caps, told PSG's website. "I think it's every player's dream to play alongside them.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ronaldo's ManU return already a winner for the Glazers
Klopp unsure if Brazilian players available as club v country row simmers
PSG kept waiting for record setting Messi's home bow
Raducanu to face Fernandez in historic all-teen US Open final
Messi breaks Pele record as Argentina rout Bolivia, Brazil stroll
BCCI offer to reschedule cancelled England v India Test
England-India fifth Test cancelled over Covid fears
U19 Tigers make winning start against Afghans


Latest News
Tunisian president plans to change political system
US envoy Khalilzad became face of diplomatic debacle
England v India fifth Test cancelled after India unable to field team
Priyanka BJP candidate against Mamata in Sept 30 bypolls
College student killed as covered van hits van
AL leader arrested in Manikganj on charge of rape
Youth found dead in Kharkharia river
Sri Lanka central bank chief quits as forex crisis worsens
US Congress begins drafting historic $3.5 trillion spending package
Women should give birth, they can't be ministers: Taliban
Most Read News
Nur to float political party by this month
Suicides are Preventable
The never-ending killings on the frontier
Repatriation of Rohingyas
JnU, BCSIR sign agreement
Govt accepts raising of sugar price to Tk 74-75 per kg
EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink pays a farewell
BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy
WHO urges rich countries to halt booster until 2022
Get ready for 12th JS polls, PM to party members
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft