Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 2:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Messi breaks Pele record as Argentina rout Bolivia, Brazil stroll

Published : Saturday, 11 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Bolivia during the South American qualification football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on September 9, 2021. photo: AFP

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Bolivia during the South American qualification football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on September 9, 2021. photo: AFP

BUENOS AIRES, SEPT 10: Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick to overtake Pele as the top international goalscorer in South American football history on Thursday as Argentina cruised to a 3-0 victory over Bolivia in their 2022 World Cup qualifier.
Messi pounced for his 77th, 78th and 79th international goals to keep Argentina firmly on course for a place at next year's finals in Qatar against a Bolivia team languishing near the foot of the table.
The 34-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward, making his 153rd appearance for Argentina, drew level with Pele's longstanding mark of 77 goals in the 14th minute, nutmegging a defender and then curling a sublime shot past Bolivia goalkeeper Carlos Lampe.
The Argentina captain then moved one clear of Pele in the 64th minute with his second of the night, surging into the Bolivian box and playing a one-two with Lautaro Martinez before tucking away a finish from close range.
Messi completed the seventh international hat-trick of his career two minutes from time, burying a rebound from close range after a shot from the edge of the area was only parried by Lampe.
"I've waited a long time for this," an emotional Messi said afterwards.
"Now I'm going to enjoy it, it's a unique moment after waiting so long. I am very happy," he added.
Brazil's Neymar celebrates with teammates after scoring against Peru during the South American qualification football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Pernambuco Arena in Recife, Brazil, on September 9, 2021. photo: AFP

Brazil's Neymar celebrates with teammates after scoring against Peru during the South American qualification football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Pernambuco Arena in Recife, Brazil, on September 9, 2021. photo: AFP

The former Barcelona star's great rival Cristiano Ronaldo holds the outright record for goals scored in international football with 111 from 180 games
The victory came just four days after Argentina were embroiled in controversy with regional rivals Brazil in Sao Paulo, with the two teams' qualifier on Sunday abandoned after seven minutes due to a Covid-19 controversy.
Brazilian authorities stopped the game after protesting at the involvement of England-based players Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero of Tottenham, and Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia.
All four players, who were accused by Brazil of falsifying entry records to the country, played no part in Thursday's game in Buenos Aires after being released from the squad by the Argentina Football Association.
There was no sign of a hangover from the controversy amongst Argentina's players on Thursday, as Messi quickly took centre stage to surpass Brazilian great Pele's record in style.
With Messi in typically impish form, Argentina might have had more goals.
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, who also had a first-half goal ruled out for offside should have scored after being set up by Messi with a glorious chance on 39 minutes, dragging his shot wide from close range.
Messi also might have had a second goal in the first half, linking cleverly with PSG team-mate Angel Di Maria before flashing a curling shot just wide. However the goals finally came for Messi in the second half as Argentina cruised home.
The win leaves the two-time World Cup winners second in South America's overall qualifying standings with 18 points from eight games, six points behind leaders Brazil, who maintained their 100 percent qualifying record on Thursday with a 2-0 win over Peru in Recife.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ronaldo's ManU return already a winner for the Glazers
Klopp unsure if Brazilian players available as club v country row simmers
PSG kept waiting for record setting Messi's home bow
Raducanu to face Fernandez in historic all-teen US Open final
Messi breaks Pele record as Argentina rout Bolivia, Brazil stroll
BCCI offer to reschedule cancelled England v India Test
England-India fifth Test cancelled over Covid fears
U19 Tigers make winning start against Afghans


Latest News
Tunisian president plans to change political system
US envoy Khalilzad became face of diplomatic debacle
England v India fifth Test cancelled after India unable to field team
Priyanka BJP candidate against Mamata in Sept 30 bypolls
College student killed as covered van hits van
AL leader arrested in Manikganj on charge of rape
Youth found dead in Kharkharia river
Sri Lanka central bank chief quits as forex crisis worsens
US Congress begins drafting historic $3.5 trillion spending package
Women should give birth, they can't be ministers: Taliban
Most Read News
Nur to float political party by this month
Suicides are Preventable
The never-ending killings on the frontier
Repatriation of Rohingyas
JnU, BCSIR sign agreement
Govt accepts raising of sugar price to Tk 74-75 per kg
EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink pays a farewell
BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy
WHO urges rich countries to halt booster until 2022
Get ready for 12th JS polls, PM to party members
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft