Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 2:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

U19 Tigers make winning start against Afghans

Published : Saturday, 11 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Bangladesh Under-19 team defended 154 runs to beat Afghanistan Under-19 team by 16 runs in the five-match one-day series opener today at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
Fast bowler Ripon Mandal played a key role in the victory, claiming 4-20 as Afghanistan youths were bowled out for 138 in 48.2 overs, after Bangladesh were dismissed for 138 in 38.2 overs.
Ripon's fellow new ball bowler Ashikur Zaman and left arm spinner Naimur Rahman Noyon scalped two wickets apiece.
Afghan opener Suliman Safi was the top-scorer for the side with 48 runs while Nangeyalia Kharote made 26 runs.
Earlier after opting to bat first, Bangladesh tasted a top order collapse even though opener Prantik Nawrose Nabil held up one end. But the innings got pace after captain Meherob Hasan came into the crease.
Meherob struck three fours and two sixes in his 49 off 57 before being dismissed. Nabil on the other hand, contributed 42 while Aich Mollah added 22 runs.
After these trios were dismissed, Bangladesh youths tasted another collapse to be all out for paltry total.
The next four matches are scheduled to be held on September 12, 14, 17 and 19.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ronaldo's ManU return already a winner for the Glazers
Klopp unsure if Brazilian players available as club v country row simmers
PSG kept waiting for record setting Messi's home bow
Raducanu to face Fernandez in historic all-teen US Open final
Messi breaks Pele record as Argentina rout Bolivia, Brazil stroll
BCCI offer to reschedule cancelled England v India Test
England-India fifth Test cancelled over Covid fears
U19 Tigers make winning start against Afghans


Latest News
Tunisian president plans to change political system
US envoy Khalilzad became face of diplomatic debacle
England v India fifth Test cancelled after India unable to field team
Priyanka BJP candidate against Mamata in Sept 30 bypolls
College student killed as covered van hits van
AL leader arrested in Manikganj on charge of rape
Youth found dead in Kharkharia river
Sri Lanka central bank chief quits as forex crisis worsens
US Congress begins drafting historic $3.5 trillion spending package
Women should give birth, they can't be ministers: Taliban
Most Read News
Nur to float political party by this month
Suicides are Preventable
The never-ending killings on the frontier
Repatriation of Rohingyas
JnU, BCSIR sign agreement
Govt accepts raising of sugar price to Tk 74-75 per kg
EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink pays a farewell
BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy
WHO urges rich countries to halt booster until 2022
Get ready for 12th JS polls, PM to party members
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft