U19 Tigers make winning start against Afghans

Bangladesh Under-19 team defended 154 runs to beat Afghanistan Under-19 team by 16 runs in the five-match one-day series opener today at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Fast bowler Ripon Mandal played a key role in the victory, claiming 4-20 as Afghanistan youths were bowled out for 138 in 48.2 overs, after Bangladesh were dismissed for 138 in 38.2 overs.

Ripon's fellow new ball bowler Ashikur Zaman and left arm spinner Naimur Rahman Noyon scalped two wickets apiece.

Afghan opener Suliman Safi was the top-scorer for the side with 48 runs while Nangeyalia Kharote made 26 runs.

Earlier after opting to bat first, Bangladesh tasted a top order collapse even though opener Prantik Nawrose Nabil held up one end. But the innings got pace after captain Meherob Hasan came into the crease.

Meherob struck three fours and two sixes in his 49 off 57 before being dismissed. Nabil on the other hand, contributed 42 while Aich Mollah added 22 runs.

After these trios were dismissed, Bangladesh youths tasted another collapse to be all out for paltry total.

The next four matches are scheduled to be held on September 12, 14, 17 and 19. -BSS



