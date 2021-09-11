Tigers lose last match before WC



Bangladesh's cricketers pose with the series' trophy at the end of the fifth and final Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on September 10, 2021. photo: AFP

It was the last international match for Tigers before the forthcoming T20i World Cup in the UAE and Oman between October 17 and November 14.

Bangladesh rested Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin and Mahedi Hasan to spot in for Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Shamim Patwari and all the changes were the blunt experiments.

Earlier in the afternoon, New Zealand preferred to bat first winning the toss and posted a healthy total of 161 runs losing five wickets. Openers gave a solid start to visitors. Both Rachin Ravinda and Finn Allen were very comfortable with the bat and stood 58-run opening partnership. Allen, the furious, slaughtered for 41 off 24 hitting four boundaries and three over boundaries while Ravinda got out scoring 17 off 12.

Twin strikes of Shoriful brought Bangladesh back followed by couple more falls dense the tension in visiting tent. But man on song Tom Latham picked Blackcaps on top again. The skipper remained unbeaten 50 runs off 37. He articulated his 2nd fifty in the series by couple of fours and as many sixes.

Besides, Nichols Henry scored 20 runs while Cole McConchie remained not out amassing 17 runs.

Shoriful took two wickets while Taskin, Afif Hossain and Nasum Ahmed picked one wicket apiece.

Chasing a high scoring affair, Bangladesh lost their opener Liton Das too quick to post 26 runs on the board. Liton had gone for 10 runs. Soumya continued sorry figure, who succeeded Shakib to bat at three, had down for four. Good looking Naim Sheikh was dismissed scoring 23 off 20. After quick departure of Mushfiqur Rahim for three runs, skipper Mahmudullah started to swing his bat pairing with young Afif Hossain and stood very crucial 63-run 5th wicket partnership. But back-to-back falls of Mahmudullah and Nurul Hasan threw back Bangladesh from the race again and they couldn't come back later on.

The lone Bangladesh fighter Afif remained one short of a fifty from 33 balls hitting three maximums and twin rope kissing shots as Bangladesh were able to manage 134 runs for eight wickets.

Blackcaps skipper Latham named the Man of the Match and shared the Man of the series medal with Nasum Ahmed of Bangladesh while Afif was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the Match.

Tigers outclassed Kiwis by seven wickets in the series starter on September 1 wrapping up for 60 runs. They defended 141 runs in the following match to grip a four-run victory. Visitors came back strongly in the 3rd match to beat hosts by 52 runs despite they posted 128 runs on the board. Bangladesh however, secured the title beating New Zealand by six wickets in the 4tyh affair of the series.







