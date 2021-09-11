Video
Saturday, 11 September, 2021
Sports

Coach frustrated after failure in tri-nation football

Published : Saturday, 11 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh and Kyrgyzstan under-23 team booters trying to control the ball during a tri-nation football event in Kyrgyzstan on Thursday. photo: BFF

Bangladesh national football team head coach James Day Jamie is frustrated after the boys lost all the matches in the lately finished tri-national football event in Kyrgyzstan.
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) sent the boys to the Central Asian country to play friendly matches against Palestine and host Kyrgyzstan, with a view to prepare them for the upcoming SAFF Championship. But the boys lost all the matches there.
The boys in red and green outfits begin the event with a 0-2 defeat to much stronger Palestine. They played their
second match against another strong competitor Kyrgyzstan where they lost it by 4-1.
The last match was against Kyrgyzstan under-23 team and Coach Jamie played the junior players that time to give them a platform to show their competency. But Bangladesh juniors too lost their match by 2-3 goals. Apart from striker Suman Reza's double goals, there was nothing much eye-catching from the boys there.
Witnessing such failures, the Englishman was understandably upset. In the post-match press conference of the last match on Thursday, he said, "The match today (Thursday) was tough. I was expecting more from the booters today. Although the opponents in last two matches were very strong and we are aware of the fact previously today's match really upset me."
It was not unexpected that the coach would be upset. Bangladesh was not actually hoping for some kind of dramatic win instead of some decent results and spirit before the SAFF mission. But the boys failed to show any hope in Kyrgyzstan.
The team is supposed to return Dhaka today (Saturday) at 5:20 pm.












