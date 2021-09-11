Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 2:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ICC panel umpire Nadir Shah passes away

Published : Saturday, 11 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Sports Reporter

ICC panel umpire Nadir Shah passes away

ICC panel umpire Nadir Shah passes away

Former ICC Panel Umpire Nadir Shah breathed his last at the Anwar Khan Modern Hospital in Dhaka in the early hours on Friday. He was 57.
Shah had been battling lung cancer.
In March 2006 Nadir Shah stood as an umpire in an international match (Bangladesh vs Kenya) for the first time and went on to officiate in 40 ODIs, three T20 Internationals and three Women's ODIs. He was a TV Umpire in six Tests and 23 ODIs as well. He had also officiated in 73 first class matches, 127 List A and 54 (five as TV Umpire) T20 games.    
Shah was a leg-spinning all-rounder, who appeared for two decades for a host of famous clubs in the Dhaka League including Abahani, Mohammedan, Biman, Brothers Union, Surjo Tarun, Kalabagan, Azad Boys and Dhanmondi.
The BCB extends heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the family of the departed.
BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury in a condolence message said: "Nadir Shah was a most affable person who was loved and respected by all in the cricket fraternity. He will be missed. He lived for cricket and had always executed his responsibility as an umpire with fairness. We pray for the salvation of his soul."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ronaldo's ManU return already a winner for the Glazers
Klopp unsure if Brazilian players available as club v country row simmers
PSG kept waiting for record setting Messi's home bow
Raducanu to face Fernandez in historic all-teen US Open final
Messi breaks Pele record as Argentina rout Bolivia, Brazil stroll
BCCI offer to reschedule cancelled England v India Test
England-India fifth Test cancelled over Covid fears
U19 Tigers make winning start against Afghans


Latest News
Tunisian president plans to change political system
US envoy Khalilzad became face of diplomatic debacle
England v India fifth Test cancelled after India unable to field team
Priyanka BJP candidate against Mamata in Sept 30 bypolls
College student killed as covered van hits van
AL leader arrested in Manikganj on charge of rape
Youth found dead in Kharkharia river
Sri Lanka central bank chief quits as forex crisis worsens
US Congress begins drafting historic $3.5 trillion spending package
Women should give birth, they can't be ministers: Taliban
Most Read News
Nur to float political party by this month
Suicides are Preventable
The never-ending killings on the frontier
Repatriation of Rohingyas
JnU, BCSIR sign agreement
Govt accepts raising of sugar price to Tk 74-75 per kg
EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink pays a farewell
BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy
WHO urges rich countries to halt booster until 2022
Get ready for 12th JS polls, PM to party members
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft