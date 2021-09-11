

ICC panel umpire Nadir Shah passes away

Shah had been battling lung cancer.

In March 2006 Nadir Shah stood as an umpire in an international match (Bangladesh vs Kenya) for the first time and went on to officiate in 40 ODIs, three T20 Internationals and three Women's ODIs. He was a TV Umpire in six Tests and 23 ODIs as well. He had also officiated in 73 first class matches, 127 List A and 54 (five as TV Umpire) T20 games.

Shah was a leg-spinning all-rounder, who appeared for two decades for a host of famous clubs in the Dhaka League including Abahani, Mohammedan, Biman, Brothers Union, Surjo Tarun, Kalabagan, Azad Boys and Dhanmondi.

The BCB extends heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the family of the departed.

BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury in a condolence message said: "Nadir Shah was a most affable person who was loved and respected by all in the cricket fraternity. He will be missed. He lived for cricket and had always executed his responsibility as an umpire with fairness. We pray for the salvation of his soul."

















Former ICC Panel Umpire Nadir Shah breathed his last at the Anwar Khan Modern Hospital in Dhaka in the early hours on Friday. He was 57.Shah had been battling lung cancer.In March 2006 Nadir Shah stood as an umpire in an international match (Bangladesh vs Kenya) for the first time and went on to officiate in 40 ODIs, three T20 Internationals and three Women's ODIs. He was a TV Umpire in six Tests and 23 ODIs as well. He had also officiated in 73 first class matches, 127 List A and 54 (five as TV Umpire) T20 games.Shah was a leg-spinning all-rounder, who appeared for two decades for a host of famous clubs in the Dhaka League including Abahani, Mohammedan, Biman, Brothers Union, Surjo Tarun, Kalabagan, Azad Boys and Dhanmondi.The BCB extends heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the family of the departed.BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury in a condolence message said: "Nadir Shah was a most affable person who was loved and respected by all in the cricket fraternity. He will be missed. He lived for cricket and had always executed his responsibility as an umpire with fairness. We pray for the salvation of his soul."