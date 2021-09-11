Normalcy returning amid no flood situation in B’putra basin

RANGPUR, Sept 10: Normalcy continues returning as most of the displaced people came back homes in the Brahmaputra basin where no flood situation is prevailing now with further falls in water levels of major rivers.

Officials of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) said all major rivers were flowing much below their respective danger levels (DL) amid no monsoon rains during the last 24 hours ending at 9 am today both in the upstream and downstream in the basin.

Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone of BWDB Jyoti Prosad Ghosh said no flood situation is prevailing alongside major rivers in the Brahmaputra basin.

"There is no possibility of any flood situation in the river basin in the coming days and water levels of major rivers are expected to continue falling during the next 72 hours," he said.

Executive Engineer of BWDB for its Kurigram Division Md Ariful Islam said that normalcy returned in the district with recession of floodwater and return of most of the displaced people homes.

Following further sharp falls in their water levels, the Brahmaputra was flowing below the DL by 138cm at Noonkhawa, 131cm at Hatia and 77cm at Chilmari while Dharla by 96cm at Kurigram and Ghagot by 108cm at Gaibandha points at 9 am on Friday.

The Jamuna was flowing below the DL by 89cm at Fulchhari and 98cm at Shaghta points in Gaibandha, 86cm at Bahadurabad in Jamalpur, 56cm at Sariakandi in Bogura and 33cm at Kazipur and 38cm at Sirajganj points at 9 am.

The Teesta was flowing below the DL by 14cm at Dalia point in Nilphamari and 66cm at Kawnia point in Rangpur at 9am.

Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md Zakir Hossain said normalcy is returning to flood-hit areas where the government continues relief activities to stand beside the affected people.

"The government through the Department of Agricultural Extension is assessing crop damages to assist flood-hit farmers in recouping crop losses, if any, they incurred during the recent deluge in the division," he said.

The government would also take steps to rehabilitate river-eroded people who have lost houses and properties in flood-affected areas of Rangpur division so that they could stand on their own feet again in the earliest possible time, Hossain added.







