Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 2:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Normalcy returning amid no flood situation in B’putra basin

Published : Saturday, 11 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, Sept 10: Normalcy continues returning as most of the displaced people came back homes in the Brahmaputra basin where no flood situation is prevailing now with further falls in water levels of major rivers.
Officials of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) said all major rivers were flowing much below their respective danger levels (DL) amid no monsoon rains during the last 24 hours ending at 9 am today both in the upstream and downstream in the basin.
Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone of BWDB Jyoti Prosad Ghosh said no flood situation is prevailing alongside major rivers in the Brahmaputra basin.
"There is no possibility of any flood situation in the river basin in the coming days and water levels of major rivers are expected to continue falling during the next 72 hours," he said.
Executive Engineer of BWDB for its Kurigram Division Md Ariful Islam said that normalcy returned in the district with recession of floodwater and return of most of the displaced people homes.
Following further sharp falls in their water levels, the Brahmaputra was flowing below the DL by 138cm at Noonkhawa, 131cm at Hatia and 77cm at Chilmari while Dharla by 96cm at Kurigram and Ghagot by 108cm at Gaibandha points at 9 am on Friday.
The Jamuna was flowing below the DL by 89cm at Fulchhari and 98cm at Shaghta points in Gaibandha, 86cm at Bahadurabad in Jamalpur, 56cm at Sariakandi in Bogura and 33cm at Kazipur and 38cm at Sirajganj points at 9 am.
The Teesta was flowing below the DL by 14cm at Dalia point in Nilphamari and 66cm at Kawnia point in Rangpur at 9am.
Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md Zakir Hossain said normalcy is returning to flood-hit areas where the government continues relief activities to stand beside the affected people.
"The government through the Department of Agricultural Extension is assessing crop damages to assist flood-hit farmers in recouping crop losses, if any, they incurred during the recent deluge in the division," he said.
The government would also take steps to rehabilitate river-eroded people who have lost houses and properties in flood-affected areas of Rangpur division so that they could stand on their own feet again in the earliest possible time, Hossain added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Regional country manager of Australian company kmart rnreceives rising star award
Autumn festival on the Chittagong University of Science and technology
World in a drop of water: DNA tool transforms nature tracking
World’s most accurate clock tells about Earth, cosmos
‘Surface water resources to be enriched through river dredging’
Normalcy returning amid no flood situation in B’putra basin
No shelter for mother in her millionaire son’s house
Office air quality affects workers’ cognitive function: Study


Latest News
Tunisian president plans to change political system
US envoy Khalilzad became face of diplomatic debacle
England v India fifth Test cancelled after India unable to field team
Priyanka BJP candidate against Mamata in Sept 30 bypolls
College student killed as covered van hits van
AL leader arrested in Manikganj on charge of rape
Youth found dead in Kharkharia river
Sri Lanka central bank chief quits as forex crisis worsens
US Congress begins drafting historic $3.5 trillion spending package
Women should give birth, they can't be ministers: Taliban
Most Read News
Nur to float political party by this month
Suicides are Preventable
The never-ending killings on the frontier
Repatriation of Rohingyas
JnU, BCSIR sign agreement
Govt accepts raising of sugar price to Tk 74-75 per kg
EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink pays a farewell
BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy
WHO urges rich countries to halt booster until 2022
Get ready for 12th JS polls, PM to party members
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft