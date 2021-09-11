No shelter for mother in her millionaire son’s house

Video
Published : Saturday, 11 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

SYLHET, Sept 10: The 70-year-old mother has no place in her son's house, who owns five huge houses and assets worth crores of taka.
Besides, she has also alleged of being locked in a room for almost a year at the house in Jalalabad residential area of Sylhet.
Even after being injured in the accident and admitted to the hospital, it were the police who had to take the responsibility of the old mother.
Shukura Begum, wife of late Zoahid Ali of Chapnagar area of Kanaighat upazila, narrated her miseries in tears.
Shakura's son Siraj Uddin Chowdhury used to trade perfume abroad. He owns two houses in Sylhet city and three houses in Kanaighat village. In all, he owns a total of five houses and gets a lot of money every month, said the woman.
Visiting MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital on Thursday noon, UNB correspondent saw Shukura undergoing treatment under the supervision of Md Johnny, Sylhet District Police's member in charge of the hospital.
Police member Johnny said ailing Shukura was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. He had been taking care of the elderly woman like his own mother since Thursday morning on the instructions of the OC of Kanaighat Police Station.
Seriously injured Shukura Begum is unable to speak properly. However, she alleged her daughter-in-law kicked Shukura out of the house on Monday night. And she doesn't want to return home.
She said, "They used to keep me locked in a room. Whenever I went to talk to them, they used to shout at me."
Meanwhile, Sanzida Sultana, the granddaughter from Shakura's daughter, said Shakura Begum left for her father's house in Kanaighat Upazila on Tuesday morning after spending the night begging on the streets of the city. On the way, she was hit in the head in a road accident and got her left leg broken.
Being informed, Shukuraz*s nephew Tajul Islam rescued her with the help of locals and admitted her to MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital in Sylhet.
Sanzida further said that despite receiving the news of the accident, neither her uncle nor any of her family members came to see her.
And so, Sanzida lodged a complaint with Kanaighat police station.
"After my grandfather's death, my grandmother used to live at that house. My grandfather possessed a lot of property. And my mother and uncle Siraj Uddin Chowdhury are their children. In the meantime my mother died," said the granddaughter.
On the other hand, when the accused son was called on his mobile to contact him, it was found switched off.
Later, when contacted, his wife Renu Begum said there is no point in suing, or doing anything else.
She said, "We went to see her. I also gave money for treatment. We are taking all the responsibility. Why is anyone else having a headache here?"
In this regard, Tajul Islam, Officer-in-charge (OC) of Kanaighat Police Station, said, "It is very sad incident. But after receiving my phone call, the son came to see the old mother once."
However, if necessary, legal action will be taken against the son, the OC added.    -UNB


