Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 2:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Office air quality affects workers’ cognitive function: Study

Published : Saturday, 11 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

WASHINGTON, Sept 10: Feeling sluggish at work? Poor ventilation and pollution might play a part. A new study by scientists at Harvard has found that the air quality inside an office can have a significant impact on employees' cognitive function, including response times and ability to focus.
"We have a huge body of research on the exposure to outdoor pollution, but we spend 90 percent of our time indoors," Jose Guillermo Cedeno Laurent, a research fellow and lead author of the paper published Thursday in Environmental Research Letters, told AFP.
The limited amount of prior studies on indoor settings had focused on measures like thermal comfort and satisfaction, rather than on cognitive outcomes, he added.
Cedeno Laurent and colleagues designed a study that followed 302 office workers across six countries (China, India, Mexico, Thailand, the United States of America, and the United Kingdom) over a period of a year.
It ended in March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic brought global lockdowns. All participants were aged between 18 and 65, worked at least three days in an office building, and had a permanent workstation within the office.
Their workspaces were fitted with an environmental sensor to monitor real time concentrations of fine particulate matter 2.5 micrometers and smaller, PM2.5, as well as carbon dioxide, temperature, and relative humidity.
The participants were given a custom-designed app on their phones to carry out the cognitive tests. They were prompted to take the tests at prescheduled times or when the sensors detected PM2.5 and CO2 levels that fell below or exceeded certain thresholds.
CO2 concentrations serve as a proxy for ventilation levels. Outside, concentrations are around 400 ppm (parts per million), while 1000 ppm is cited as an upper limit for indoors.
There were two tests. The first required employees to correctly identify the color of displayed words that spelled out another color.
This evaluated cognitive speed and the ability to focus on relevant stimuli when irrelevant stimuli are being presented.
The second test involved basic addition and subtraction with two-digit-long numbers, to assess cognitive speed and working memory.
Open a window -
Results showed that an increase of 10 micrograms per cubic meter of PM2.5 led to about a one percent reduction in response times to both tests, and more than a one percent reduction in accuracy.
For a frame of reference, the outdoor PM2.5 levels in the US capital Washington were 13.9 micrograms per cubic meter on Thursday, according to the IQAir tracking site, while it was 42 micrograms per cubic meter in New Delhi.
In terms of C02, an increase of 500 ppm (parts per million), which is not an unusual level of variation, led to a more than one percent drop in response times, and more than two percent drop in accuracy across both tests.
The research comes as US Congress is poised to pass an infrastructure package, and Cedeno Laurent argues now is the time to plan to for energy efficient, high performance buildings that provide the right amount of ventilation and air filtration.
While past studies have shown that prolonged exposure to PM2.5 inflames the central nervous system and crosses the blood-brain-barrier to cause long term neurodegenerative disease, this is the first to show short term effects, he added.
For employees returning to in-person office work, there are some solutions.
Opening a window is one, said Cedeno Laurent. If the outdoor air quality isn't good, upgrading the building's filtration systems or adding high quality portable air cleaners are good ideas.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Regional country manager of Australian company kmart rnreceives rising star award
Autumn festival on the Chittagong University of Science and technology
World in a drop of water: DNA tool transforms nature tracking
World’s most accurate clock tells about Earth, cosmos
‘Surface water resources to be enriched through river dredging’
Normalcy returning amid no flood situation in B’putra basin
No shelter for mother in her millionaire son’s house
Office air quality affects workers’ cognitive function: Study


Latest News
Tunisian president plans to change political system
US envoy Khalilzad became face of diplomatic debacle
England v India fifth Test cancelled after India unable to field team
Priyanka BJP candidate against Mamata in Sept 30 bypolls
College student killed as covered van hits van
AL leader arrested in Manikganj on charge of rape
Youth found dead in Kharkharia river
Sri Lanka central bank chief quits as forex crisis worsens
US Congress begins drafting historic $3.5 trillion spending package
Women should give birth, they can't be ministers: Taliban
Most Read News
Nur to float political party by this month
Suicides are Preventable
The never-ending killings on the frontier
Repatriation of Rohingyas
JnU, BCSIR sign agreement
Govt accepts raising of sugar price to Tk 74-75 per kg
EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink pays a farewell
BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy
WHO urges rich countries to halt booster until 2022
Get ready for 12th JS polls, PM to party members
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft